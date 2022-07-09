Elena Rybakina came from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final and become the first Kazakh Grand Slam champion in history.

No.17 seed Elena Rybakina became the first ever Kazakh Grand Slam singles champion, and first Asian Wimbledon champion, after defeating No.3 seed Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in a 1-hour, 48-minute final.

After sealing her first championship point with a service winner, the famously composed Rybakina was calm in victory, celebrating with the barest of fistpumps.

In the first Wimbledon title match between first-time Grand Slam finalists of the Open Era, 23-year-old Rybakina also became the youngest woman to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since a 21-year-old Petra Kvitova in 2011. She is now the fourth-youngest active major champion on the Hologic WTA Tour, older only than Iga Swiatek, Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu.

Elena Rybakina's route to the Wimbledon title

R1: [LL] CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6(2), 7-5

R2: Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 7-6(5)

R3: Zheng Qinwen 7-6(4), 7-5

R4: Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3

QF: Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

SF: [16] Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3

F: [3] Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Wimbledon is Rybakina's third career title, and first since Hobart 2020; in between, she had lost four straight finals, as well as last year's bronze medal play-off at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Her SW19 title run saw her defeat two previous Slam winners, Andreescu in the second round and Simona Halep in the semifinals; her defeat of Jabeur was her first win over a Top 10 player since beating Garbiñe Muguruza in the Tokyo Olympic quarterfinals.

Rybakina's previous best Grand Slam showing was at Roland Garros 2021, where she defeated Serena Williams to reach the quarterfinals before losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. This year's Wimbledon was only the second time she had contested the main draw in The Championships; on her debut last year, Rybakina made the fourth round before falling to Aryna Sabalenka.

Jabeur also leaves Wimbledon after making history. She has spent much of her career as a trailblazer for her country and region, and is the first Tunisian and Arab woman ever to reach a Grand Slam final.

Match management: The higher-ranked Jabeur wasted little time in imposing herself on the match. In the first set, her dropshot and passes were both on song, and she used her variety to consistently put Rybakina in awkward positions.

Rybakina committed 17 unforced errors in the opener, a slew of which came to concede her serve to fall behind 2-1. Meanwhile, a fine serving display from Jabeur provided little opportunity to turn the set around. The World No.2 lost only four points on serve in total during the opener; and though Rybakina appeared to have settled midway through, she fell away with another sequence of cheap mistakes to lose the last eight points.

Rybakina's second-set comeback was down to both raising her attacking game and delivering some of the best defence of her career. She upped her first serve percentage from 58% to 63%, but her movement was a crucial component of this passage of play.

Throughout the second set, Rybakina impressed by repeatedly chasing down Jabeur's dropshots -- and then delivering the touch needed to hit finely angled winners off them. Having broken Jabeur in the first game of the set, Rybakina avoided a momentum shift by surviving three break-back points to hold for 3-1.

Now, it was Jabeur's turn to fall away, leaking impatient errors to fall behind a double break. Rybakina levelled the match with the minimum of fuss, slamming down four unreturned serves to close the set out.

With tension rising on Centre Court, Rybakina maintained her level as the third set began. She broke immediately, once again outfoxing Jabeur in a point that is more often the Tunisian's territory: Jabeur dragged Rybakina into the forecourt with a clever short slice, but it was Rybakina who was still able to put away the volley.

As in the second set, Rybakina faced the biggest challenge to her lead midway through the decider. Jabeur moved to triple break-back point after a dropshot that skimmed the net and a perfect lob -- but Rybakina's serve was up to the task of fending them off, and she held for 4-2 with a confident volley.

Having passed that test, Rybakina motored to victory, breaking Jabeur again for 5-2 and then serving the match out at her first opportunity. She ended the day with four aces, taking her tournament total to 53, and 29 winners to 33 unforced errors.