Madison Keys traveled to a unique grass court in rural Iowa to headline an event raising funds for her organization Kindness Wins as well as the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club Foundation.

Madison Keys extended her grass-court season a bit longer for good causes last week.

The former World No.7 and 2017 US Open finalist headlined The Madison Keys Court of Dreams Celebration of Tennis, which took place Thursday and Friday at the All-Iowa Lawn Tennis Club in Charles City, Iowa.

The charity event raised money for Keys' non-profit organization "Kindness Wins," as well as the non-profit All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club Foundation.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who came, participated or supported @IACourtOfDreams! I was so happy to make so many new friends while raising money for the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club Foundation & @KindnessWinsFnd. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Mft2VT139h — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) July 16, 2022

“It means the world to me to be part of this event at the All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club," Keys said before the event. "After learning about this beautiful facility in Iowa, which is where I grew up, I felt inspired to go there and bring more tennis to the community.

"I was really touched by Mark Kuhn’s story behind the court and how much effort and care he and his family have put into it over the years, and it will be a dream to play on one of the most special and unique courts in the world.”

All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club founder Mark Kuhn built the Court of Dreams on a former cattle feedlot on his family's farm in the early 2000s after envisioning that plan for 40 years. The court now provides people in the Iowa area the opportunity to play on a quality grass court.

The Madison Keys Court of Dreams Celebration of Tennis started last Thursday with a panel discussion by Keys and others about the importance of mental health awareness and acts of kindness in sports at all levels, as well as a junior clinic.

Then Friday, Keys and other players (including Top 20 doubles player Caty McNally) hit the Court of Dreams for a number of matches, all benefitting the organizations.

The matches can be viewed in the following video:

The non-profit All Iowa Lawn Tennis Club Foundation hosts tournaments on the Court of Dreams while funding reading programs at local schools and raising awareness about mental health issues.

Their website, detailing the full story behind the Court of Dreams, can be found here.

Kindness Wins, spearheaded by Keys, is a non-profit organization developed to elevate and encourage kindness through sport. The organization funds kindness-driven programs through grants, encourages kindness from the grassroots level up, and promotes these actions worldwide.

For more information on Kindness Wins, please visit its website: kindnesswins.org