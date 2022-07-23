World No.1 Iga Swiatek gets back in action on home soil at the BNP Paribas Poland Open next week. Also starting Monday, World No.2 Anett Kontaveit and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova head the field at the Livesport Prague Open 2022.

The world's two top-ranked players will be leading the fields in Warsaw and Prague next week.

World No.1 Iga Swiatek will return to Hologic WTA Tour action in her nation's capital at the WTA 250 BNP Paribas Poland Open. The clay-court event will kick off on Monday.

Swiatek compiled a 37-match winning streak on tour earlier this year, equaling the longest undefeated run since 1990 and capturing her second Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in the process. Swiatek's streak came to an end with a third-round loss to Alizé Cornet at Wimbledon three weeks ago.

Playing her first event since then, Swiatek will be part of an all-Polish clash in the first round as she takes on Magdalena Frech, the World No.84 and third-ranked Polish player. The compatriots will be meeting for the first time on tour.

Frech has recently made waves at major events. Frech barely lost to Angelique Kerber in a match-of-the-year candidate in the first round of Roland Garros, then made her first trip to the third round of a Grand Slam event at Wimbledon.

View the full Warsaw draw HERE!

At the bottom of the draw, defending champion Maryna Zanevska will play No.9 seed Varvara Gracheva, who took a seeded slot after No.2 seed Yulia Putintseva withdrew due to a left wrist injury. Zanevska won the event when it took place in Gdynia last year for her first tour-level title.

In other first-round matches in Warsaw, No.3 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo will play Danka Kovinic, and No.8 seed Petra Martic, who won the Lausanne title last week, goes up against Polish wildcard Weronika Falkowska.

Prior to main-draw action in Warsaw, Swiatek played a charity benefit in Krakow on Saturday, to raise funds for Ukrainian youth. The matches featured Swiatek and Polish legend and former World No.2 Agnieszka Radwanska. Ukraine's No.1 Elina Svitolina also made a special appearance as chair umpire.

🎾 We will play for Ukrainian children and teenagers soon! At TAURON Arena in Krakow, there will be thousands of people with us but the official broadcast is available for people all over the world. You can watch us here from around 12.20 PM (CEST) ➡️ https://t.co/qWA71aPlv6. — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) July 23, 2022

Also starting on Monday, World No.2 Anett Kontaveit will be the top seed at the WTA 250 Livesport Prague Open 2022 on hard court.

Kontaveit is coming off a finalist showing at this week's Hamburg European Open, which was her first final since February. Estonia's Kontaveit will face World No.115 Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia in the first round, in their first meeting.

View the full Prague draw HERE!

Residing at the bottom of the draw is the field's highest-ranked Czech player, defending champion Barbora Krejcikova. No.2 seed Krejcikova, who won her third career title in her national capital last year, will meet Anna Blinkova in the opening round. Krejcikova leads their head-to-head 2-0.

Home interest is bolstered by five more Czechs in the main draw, including last year's finalist Tereza Martincova and recent Wimbledon quarterfinalist Marie Bouzkova. Even more Czechs could enter the main draw after qualifying ends.

Also of note, No.3 seed Elise Mertens has a tricky opening-round clash against Magda Linette, who has toppled three Top 10 players at Grand Slams over the last two years.

Unfortunately, Czech star and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova had to withdraw from the Prague singles entries due to a left wrist injury.