A slew of Americans were in action on Day 2 of the National Bank Open, kicking off with Coco Gauff's victory over Madison Brengle.

Day 2 of the National Bank Open sees a host of American players in action, including Amanda Anisimova, Sloane Stephens and Claire Liu.

Photo by Tennis Canada

[10] Coco Gauff (USA) def. Madison Brengle 6-1, 6-3

An inter-generational clash saw Gauff, 18, post her second win in as many meetings over Brengle, 32. The pair had previously met in the second round of Rome in May, with Gauff triumphing 6-2, 6-4. The result sets up an intriguing first-time encounter between Gauff and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

This time round, the Roland Garros runner-up dropped one fewer game in each set to win in 62 minutes. Gauff delivered a near-flawless performance off the ground and at net, finding 28 winners to only seven unforced errors. The clash between two of the speediest players on tour saw the pair run each other to every corner of the court, and despite the scoreline Brengle acquitted herself well with several superb gets.

Gauff has now won six of her last seven matches against fellow Americans, and leads her compatriots 15-6 at tour level.