Coco Gauff showed no signs of first-round pressure, posting a confident win against Leolia Jeanjean at the US Open.

NEW YORK -- No.12 seed Coco Gauff opened her US Open campaign with a 6-2, 6-3 win Monday against France's Leolia Jeanjean in the first round.

Gauff will face either Granby finalist Daria Saville or Romania's Elena Gabriela Ruse next.

Here are three quick takeaways from the 18-year-old's first career win on Arthur Ashe Stadium:

Gauff's serve was impenetrable: Gauff has been vocal about her desire to transition her game from one built on counter-punching to a more attacking style. Building that pressure on her opponents begins with the serve and when Gauff's motion is clicking, she is tough to beat. It was clicking Monday.

Gauff fired 8 aces, won 91% of her first-serve points and did not face a single break point in the match. Her first serve topped out at a sizzling 118 mph.

Gauff stayed aggressive off the ground: Buoyed by her routine service holds, Gauff controlled the match from the baseline. She finished the 80-minute match with 34 winners to 18 unforced errors while holding Jeanjean to just nine winners.

Gauff also backed herself when coming forward. The current doubles No.1 came into the net 22 times and won all but five.

Gauff benefits from Halep's early exit: As Gauff was put through her paces on Ashe Stadium, No.7 seed Simona Halep was struggling against Ukrainian qualifier Daria Snigur on Armstrong. Ranked No.124, Snigur pulled off a massive upset, ousting the Toronto champion in three sets.

With Halep's loss, Gauff is now the highest-ranked player in her section of the draw, which includes No.20 seed Madison Keys and No.30 seed Jil Teichmann.

Coco is here for the youths, confirmed ✍️😍 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rORIIxgO4y — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2022

More to follow...