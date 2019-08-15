We use cookies to provide our services and for analytics and marketing. To find out more about our use of cookies and how you can disable them, please see our Privacy Policy. By continuing to browse our website, you agree to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more info.
1995: Serena Williams made her professional debut at the Bell Challenge in Quebec City in October, when she was 14 years old.
1997: At the end of the year, No.304 Williams defeated Mary Pierce and Monica Seles to reach the semifinals in Chicago, becoming the lowest-ranked player in the Open Era to knock off two Top 10 opponents in one tournament.
1998: Williams made her charge to the top of the game and finished the year in the Top 20 -- the fastest to that milestone in history. She also recorded five wins vs. Top 10 players.
1999: Williams won her first WTA singles title, defeating Amelie Mauresmo to win the Paris Indoors, then followed up by winning her first WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells, where she defeated Stefanie Graf in the final.
1999: At the year’s final major, Williams won her first Grand Slam singles title, at the US Open. She defeated Kim Clijsters, Conchita Martinez, Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport and Martina Hingis in consecutive matches.
1999: Williams won five titles overall and broke into the Top 5, finishing the season ranked No.4. She also paired with sister Venus to win her first Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, at both Roland Garros and the US Open.
Get official communications from the WTA and ATP, delivered straight to your e-mail! We’ll keep you informed on all you need to know across the Tours, including news, players, tournaments, features, competitions, offers and more.