Day 3 of the US Open saw Coco Gauff strike the fastest serve of the tournament and Liudmila Samsonova win her 16th straight set. Here are all the key numbers and statistics as the second round kicked off.

128mph - The fastest serve of the tournament so far, struck by Coco Gauff during her 6-2, 7-6(4) win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse. It is also the third-fastest recorded at the US Open, behind only the joint top record of 129mph held by Venus Williams and Alycia Parks; and the sixth-fastest recorded in WTA history.

It also came on an important point for the American. Serving at 3-1 up in the first set, she had just fended off a first break-back point with a 120mph ace down the tee. The 128mph bomb, a body serve that Ruse could not control, saved a second break point, and Gauff went on to hold for 4-1.

12 - Washington and Cleveland champion Liudmila Samsonova extended her career-best winning streak to 12 with a career-best Grand Slam win, taking out last year's runner-up Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6(3). The defeat of the No.14 seed marked Samsonova's ninth Top 20 win and third of 2022, but first ever on the major stage. Samsonova has also won 16 sets in a row since losing the first set of the Washington final to Kaia Kanepi.

3:10 - The length of the longest match of Day 3, No.29 seed Alison Riske-Amritraj's gripping 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6[5] win over Camila Osorio. The two longest rallies of the day, a pair of 25-shot lungbusters won by each player in the first set, also featured in this match. Indeed, Riske-Amritraj and Osorio contested four of the eight longest rallies of the tournament so far.

The result puts Riske-Amritraj into her first US Open third round since 2013, when she made the second week of a major for the first time. In the intervening years, the American had won just two matches at her home Slam.

0 - The number of times Serena Williams has failed to reach the US Open third round in 25 appearances. The six-time champion made that stage again with a 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 defeat of No.2 seed Anett Kontaveit -- her first Top 3 win since beating Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the 2021 Australian Open quarterfinals.

Williams has now won 23 of her past 25 matches against players ranked No.1 or No.2. Since losing to Svetlana Kuznetsova in the 2007 Stuttgart quarterfinals, her only such losses have both come to Victoria Azarenka, in the 2013 Doha and Cincinnati finals.

Williams also now owns Top 5 wins over a span of 25 years. Her first defeat of a Top 5 opponent was over Monica Seles 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the 1997 Chicago quarterfinals.

59 - Minutes needed by Dalma Galfi to dispatch Harriet Dart 6-4, 6-0. The Hungarian struck 18 winners to seal the shortest match of the tournament so far.

2 - Former US Open junior champions making their debuts in the third round of a Grand Slam. 2015 girls' winner Galfi joined 2018 titlist Wang Xiyu, who upset No.3 seed Maria Sakkari 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 for her first career Top 10 win.

11 - Years since Rebecca Marino last made the third round of a major. The 31-year-old Canadian, already a quarterfinalist in Washington and Granby this summer, defeated qualifier Daria Snigur 6-3, 7-6(5) to reach that stage for the second time in her career. Marino made the last 32 on her Roland Garros debut in 2011, but was sidelined between 2013 and 2018 as she tackled depression.

4 - Wins over seeded players at the US Open by Aleksandra Krunic. The Serb, who has never been seeded at a major herself, defeated No.23 Barbora Krejcikova 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to extend her head-to-head lead over the former Roland Garros champion to 3-1. Previously, Krunic beat No.27 Madison Keys and No.3 Petra Kvitova to reach the 2014 fourth round, and also upset No.7 Johanna Konta in the 2017 first round. The 29-year-old's win over Krejcikova was her first Top 30 victory since beating Elina Svitolina in the first round of Beijing 2018.

4 - Times Madison Keys was two points from defeat serving at 5-6 in the third set against Camila Giorgi, before coming through 6-4, 5-7, 7-6[4] in the match-tiebreak. Keys had also overturned a 5-2 deficit in the third set.

5 - Top 20 wins this season by Bianca Andreescu, a number the Canadian added to with her 6-2, 6-4 defeat of No.15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia. The 2019 champion has yet to lose before the second week of the US Open in two previous appearances.