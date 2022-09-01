2019 champion Bianca Andreescu will face Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia for a spot in the Round of 16 at the US Open

NEW YORK - 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round of the US Open after defeating No.15 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-2, 6-4 to close out Day 3. Unseeded and ranked No.48, the 22-year-old Canadian put in a vintage performance to set up an exciting third-round clash with France's Caroline Garcia.

Coming off an up-and-down three-set win over Harmony Tan in the first round, Andreescu played a physical and disciplined match to defeat the surging Brazilian. Haddad Maia has been in fantastic form during the summer, winning back-to-back titles in Nottingham and Birmingham and making the biggest final of her career in Toronto. She earned her first main-draw win at the US Open in the first round with a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win over Ana Konjuh.

But Andreescu's champion's mettle was on display in their first meeting at the tour level. She went unbroken in the match, saving all five break points she faced while breaking Haddad Maia three times. Andreescu finished the match with a tidy 11 winners to 14 unforced errors, while Haddad Maia hit 20 winners to 30 unforced errors.

"I know that she's been doing really well so I knew I had to bring my A-game today. If I didn't it could have gone differently. I was in a very positive mind frame and I fought until the end. I know the second set was a bit tighter but I hung in there and I'm really happy."

Having beaten the player with the second-most wins since the start of July, Andreescu will now face the winningest: Cincinnati champion Garcia. Ranked No.18, Garcia extended her winning streak to 10 matches with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Anna Kalinskaya. Into the third round at the US Open for the fifth time in her career, Garcia is bidding to make the Round of 16 for the first time in New York.

Friday's showdown will be a rematch of the Bad Homburg final in July. Garcia edged Andreescu on the grass, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, to win the first of her three titles this season.

More to follow...