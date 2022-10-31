World No.1 Iga Swiatek got quite a fright over the weekend at the WTA Finals culprit was none other than the World No.2.

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Iga Swiatek's speed and quick reflexes have been on full display throughout her 2022 campaign, but this time they were put to the test off court by Ons Jabeur at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas.

The World No.2 swapped her "Minister of Happiness" badge for a "Minister of Scariness" mask during Media Day to spook both the World No.1 and Cincinnati champion Caroline Garcia during their media rounds, and the results were spook-tacular:

I got so scared😵...you will probably see at some point on the video but for now...guess who is behind the mask👻💀 pic.twitter.com/BrcVD0DbjN — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 29, 2022

I m trying to my press seriously and look what is happening to me …

🫣😰😓



Thanks @WTA and @Ons_Jabeur



No hard feelings but … don t forget to look behind the curtains 😈 https://t.co/Nx3IN8BSR1 — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) October 31, 2022

Jabeur's unpredictable variety and improvisational skills are so noteworthy within the tour that it did not take long for her cohorts to guess she was the culprit when the video was teased over the weekend, with Paula Badosa identifying the prankster right off the bat:

That obvious🤣 — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) October 29, 2022

On Monday, Jabeur will switch her focus back to the court, as she prepares to get underway on Day 1 at the WTA Finals. The top seed in the Nancy Richey Group, Jabeur will face Aryna Sabalenka in the night match (7:00 p.m.). Earlier in the evening, World No.3 Jessica Pegula kicks things off with a rematch of the Guadalajara final against No.5 Maria Sakkari.

No.1 Swiatek and Garcia will take the court on Day 2 on Tuesday as part of the Tracy Austin Group. Swiatek faces No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina, while Garcia will take on No.4 seed Coco Gauff.