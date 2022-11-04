They're experts in the crossover dribble, but there was a different kind of crossover for former NBA basketball stars Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd on Thursday night. The duo was spotted in the stands of Dickies Arena, taking in the action at the WTA Finals Fort Worth.

Both are staples in the Dallas-Fort Worth area sports scene, with Nowitzki having played his entire 21-year career with the Dallas Mavericks, and Kidd serving as the team's current coach. Nowitzki, though, also isn't a stranger to tennis. He was a promising young player in his native Germany, but on the way to growing to his even 7-foot height, he turned his attention to basketball.

Recently calling tennis his "first love" in an interview with Tennis Channel, Nowitzki hasn't strayed too far away from the game as an adult, even when not watching players like Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina win matches.

In September, the Dirk Nowitzki Pro Celebrity Tennis Classic returned after a three-year hiatus as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nowitzki's held the five editions of the charity event to benefit his namesake foundation, which assists organizations that focus on children’s health, wellness and education. American former ATP stars Mardy Fish and Andy Roddick were among the big names who participated in this year's event.

The best year yet! Thanks to everyone, who came out to support our tennis classic last weekend. pic.twitter.com/klJzmg71TE — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 28, 2022

Nowitzki, who retired from the NBA in 2019, also keeps up with current trends and events in the sport. Since he was an active player, Nowitzki has frequently offered his commentary on tennis matches and tournaments on his Twitter account, and this year, he was one of many to weigh in on the biggest story of the season.

