The stars of the Hologic WTA Tour tried on their best Western looks at the WTA Finals Fort Worth.

Ever wonder what your favorite Hologic WTA Tour stars would've looked like in a vintage Western movie? At the WTA Finals Fort Worth, we found out.

Ahead of the start of the year-end championships, the players took time on the night of the iconic photoshoot and Draw Ceremony to get a feel for what they might've looked like starring in one of Academy Award-winner John Wayne's most famous films.

Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, Daria Kasatkina, Giuliana Olmos, Gabriela Dabrowski, Elise Mertens and Veronika Kudermetova took their poses a step further with a matching cowboy hat.

Behind the scenes at the WTA Finals Iconic photo

On film isn't the only way in which the players have embraced the local flavor. Barbora Krejcikova has loved to dance.

After she and Katerina Siniakova clinched a spot in the semifinals by beating Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan on Wednesday, Krejcikova joined emcee Blair Henley for a little line dancing. She had earlier tried her hand at the Cotton-Eyed Joe, a traditional American folk line dance.

They also said, 'Giddy up!" On the purple carpet at the official draw ceremony, the players also quizzed each other as to which of them would be the best horse rider.