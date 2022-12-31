On the last day of 2022, the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour took to social media to commemorate the last year that was, and look forward to the future.

For players including Iga Swiatek, Alizé Cornet and Nadia Podoroska, the 2023 season has already begun this week at the United Cup. 

Veronika Kudermetova and Garbiñe Muguruza were among those who rang in 2023 from Adelaide. 

Muguruza's season will begin in earnest on New Year's Day, as she takes on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in a blockbuster Round 1 match.

Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Aryna Sabalenka used the last day of the year as an opportunity to reflect on their season of on-court results.

(Or, in Sabalenka's case, offer a behind-the-scenes look at her 2022 on tour.)

Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens were among those who rang in the New Year from Auckland, as they're all competing in next week's ASB Classic. 

After making her tournament debut in 2020, Gauff returns to the ASB Classic as the top seed in 2023. But before she takes the court, she enjoyed being one of the first people in the world to welcome 2023. 

Read on for more New Year's wishes from the Hologic WTA Tour.  

 