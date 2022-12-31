On the last day of 2022, the stars of the Hologic WTA Tour took to social media to commemorate the last year that was, and look forward to the future.

For players including Iga Swiatek, Alizé Cornet and Nadia Podoroska, the 2023 season has already begun this week at the United Cup.

🎉It's the last win in 2022 and the first in the new season at the same time. Hopefully you will be there with me. Happy New Year!



🎉Ostatni wygrany mecz w 2022 roku to tym samym pierwszy wygrany mecz w nowym sezonie. Mam nadzieję, że będziecie ze mną. Szczęśliwego Nowego Roku! pic.twitter.com/OV6aSdf58A — Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) December 31, 2022

Couldn't spend my last days of the year a better way 😊

Ready for 2023 !

Happy New Year everyone 🎉

Bonne année à tous 🎉 pic.twitter.com/2e9LDmTggk — Alize Cornet (@alizecornet) December 31, 2022

Así cerramos el año. En equipo, compitiendo y representando a 🇦🇷

Fue muy positivo el 2022. Con muchos cambios y crecimiento en lo personal y profesional. Vamos por mucho más!



Felicidades para todos y todas 🙌🏼🎉 pic.twitter.com/RVuUkxrXF5 — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) December 31, 2022

Veronika Kudermetova and Garbiñe Muguruza were among those who rang in 2023 from Adelaide.

Muguruza's season will begin in earnest on New Year's Day, as she takes on 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu in a blockbuster Round 1 match.

Barbora Krejcikova, Jelena Ostapenko and Aryna Sabalenka used the last day of the year as an opportunity to reflect on their season of on-court results.

(Or, in Sabalenka's case, offer a behind-the-scenes look at her 2022 on tour.)

Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens were among those who rang in the New Year from Auckland, as they're all competing in next week's ASB Classic.

After making her tournament debut in 2020, Gauff returns to the ASB Classic as the top seed in 2023. But before she takes the court, she enjoyed being one of the first people in the world to welcome 2023.

Read on for more New Year's wishes from the Hologic WTA Tour.

2023, be nice to us 🫶

Happy New Year everyone 🥂💥 pic.twitter.com/lhkJiHAUqE — Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (@NastiaPav) December 31, 2022

GRATEFUL for what was and what is yet to come.

Happy New Year everyone! pic.twitter.com/Hvo58BqLJF — Barbara Schett-Eagle (@Babsschett) December 31, 2022