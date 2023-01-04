Madison Keys opened the Sydney City Final with a resilient comeback win over Katie Swan, and Jessica Pegula followed with a 57-minute masterclass to pull the Americans ahead of Great Britain.

SYDNEY, Australia -- World No.3 Jessica Pegula and No.11 Madison Keys gave the United States a 2-1 lead over Great Britain in the Sydney City Final at the United Cup.

Keys gave Team USA an early 1-0 lead after rallying from a set down to defeat No.145 Katie Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. No.14 Norrie had the perfect response, putting Team GB on the board with a clutch 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over No.9 Taylor Fritz.

But a comprehensive 57-minute masterclass from Pegula, winning 6-2, 6-0 over Harriet Dart, edged the Americans ahead.

"I think Madi really set the tone with her match," Pegula said. "I think I did everything really well today. I could feel it. Some days you come out firing and you feel really good. I was honestly trying to settle myself down because I was seeing the ball really well today."

The tie continues with the final singles match, as Frances Tiafoe faces Daniel Evans. If the teams are locked at 2-2 after singles, the match will come down to mixed doubles, which is scheduled to showcase Pegula and Tiafoe against Dart and Evans.

City Final Preview: What's at stake in Perth, Sydney, and Brisbane

Great Britain has served as a fantastic underdog foil at the United Cup, having tallied upset wins over Australia and Spain in group play. Swan looked keen to continue the trend early, as she jumped on a slow-starting Keys to take the opening set.

The big-serving American bounced back quickly to take the second set but could not hold on to an early lead in the decider. Swan broke back to 3-3 in the third set off a shakey double-fault from the American, and it appeared as though Tim Henman's squad had regained the momentum for good.

But Keys showed her experience in the end. She played a disciplined and patient return game to break Swan one final time to 5-4 and coolly served out the win after 2 hours and 18 minutes.

The pressure was on Norrie but the World No.14 was not fazed, playing consistently from the baseline to move past Fritz after two hours and 15 minutes on Ken Rosewall Arena.

Norrie successfully soaked up Fritz’s aggressive hitting and demonstrated his supreme fitness levels in the decider, outlasting the World No.9 to improve to 3-0 on the new season. With his victory, the 27-year-old leveled his ATP Head2Head series against Fritz at 6-6.

The winner of the tie will advance to the United Cup Final Four, which commences in Sydney on Friday. The best runner-up from across the three City Finals will also progress to the Final Four.

The ATP Tour contributed to this report.

