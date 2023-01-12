For Ajla Tomljanovic, tennis is a family affair. Here's more on the player who also handed Serena Williams the final loss of her career.

Editor's note: Netflix's "Break Point" follows tennis players as they compete around the world. It's a rare insight into the personal lives of some of the top competitors on the tennis circuit after a year of traveling with both the WTA and ATP Tours. The show premieres Jan. 13.

One of the featured players is Ajla Tomljanovic. Here are five things to know:

Fast Facts

Age: 29

Country: Australia

Best Ranking: World No.33

Titles: 0

Best Grand Slam Result: 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinal, 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinal, 2022 US Open quarterfinal

Tennis is a family affair

Tomljanovic was born in Zagreb, Croatia and moved to the United States when she was 14. She began representing Australia in 2014 and was granted citizenship in 2018.

Tomljanovic is coached by her father, Ratko, who was a former professional handball player in Croatia. He captained Croatia's national team and won two European championships for Zagreb.

Tomljanovic's older sister, Hana, played collegiate tennis at the University of Virginia. Her cousin is currently dating Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is also featured in "Break Point."

She became the answer to a trivia question by beating her idol

Along the way to her first US Open quarterfinal, Tomljanovic faced Serena Williams for the first time and won. Tomljanovic handed the tennis legend the final loss of her career in the third round of the 2022 US Open.

Tomljanovic's humility charmed the raucous New York crowd after the win and that continued in the press room, where Tomljanovic was asked what it felt like to be the answer to a trivia question.

"I mean, no one's going to pronounce my name right," she said.

"I love #Serena just as much as you guys do." pic.twitter.com/7i1hrUsmAy — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

She counts Chris Evert as a good friend and mentor

Tomljanovic trained at the Evert Academy when she first moved to Florida as a teenager and quickly caught the eye of tennis great Chris Evert. The 18-time Grand Slam champion has been one of Tomljanovic's biggest champions since. When Tomljanovic walked off the court after making her second Slam quarterfinal at 2022 Wimbledon, one of the first messages on her phone was from Evert.

"She texted me before the match that she believes in me and that I need to believe that I belong here," Tomljanovic said. "She called me right away after. It’s like surreal. Chris Evert is calling me after I made the quarters! To me, she’s just Chrissie. I’m very blessed to have her in my corner, that’s for sure."

She's connected to two other featured 'Break Point' players

Tomljanovic and the ATP's Matteo Berrettini dated for two years before breaking up in 2022. She also dated Nick Kyrgios years ago.