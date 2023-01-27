The Brazilian team of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos topped the Indian pair of Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna to become Grand Slam champions for the first time. It was Mirza's final Grand Slam match of her legendary career.

The Brazilian duo of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos are the first champions at the 2023 Australian Open, teaming up to win the mixed doubles title on Rod Laver Arena on Friday afternoon.

Stefani and Matos defeated India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6(2), 6-2 in 1 hour and 27 minutes to take the crown. It is the first Grand Slam title of any kind for both Stefani and Matos.

"I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam."



Mirza, who spent 91 weeks as WTA Doubles World No.1, finishes as runner-up in the final Grand Slam event of her career. Mirza said earlier this month that she will end her career at the WTA 1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in February.

As for Stefani, her first Grand Slam title extends her excellent comeback from injury to new heights. Stefani suffered an ACL injury during the 2021 US Open women's doubles semifinals and was off tour for nearly an entire year.

After returning in September of 2022, former Doubles World No.9 Stefani has been a force, winning three of her six career Hologic women's doubles titles (along with a WTA 125 title) during the last five months.

Stefani is 18-3 in women's doubles and now 7-0 in mixed doubles since she has been back on tour. Stefani and Matos warmed up for their Australian Open title run by winning both of their United Cup mixed doubles matches for Team Brazil earlier in the month.

