Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka took the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on gondola tour through Melbourne's botanical gardens the morning after her triumph.

Cloud 9 look an awful lot like Melbourne, Australia for Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday. The newly-crowned Australian Open champion stepped out on the town as a Grand Slam winner for the first time, and took her trophy for a spin in front of one of the city's most scenic backdrop.

The newly-crowned major-winner, who'll return to No. 2 in the Hologic WTA Tour rankings on Monday, took the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup on a tour of the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, complete with a gondola ride.

Clad in a blush-pink dress and blue high heels, Sabalenka didn't look out of place amongst Melbourne's prettiest scenery; her outfit also featured floral details at the neck, arms and hemline.

She posed for the cameras with both the trophy and a bottle of champagne, and told a small group of assembled reporters that she was still living the dream less than 24 hours after coming from behind to defeat Elena Rybakina in a classic, three-set championship match inside Rod Laver Arena.

"I still feel like I'm on another planet, trying to understand what's just happened," Sabalenka said. "It's the best morning of my life. It's so beautiful."

Check out the best photos from Sabalenka's trophy tour below.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA