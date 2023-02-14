There were mixed fortunes for former Qatar TotalEnergies Open champions on Day 2 as Petra Kvitova advanced but Elise Mertens fell to Danielle Collins.

Three former Qatar TotalEnergies Open champions were slated to take the court on Day 2 of the 2023 edition, and they enjoyed mixed first-round success.

Petra Kvitova (CZE) d. Zhang Shuai (CHN) 7-5, 6-2

Kvitova is one of four two-time Doha champions in the tournament's history, having lifted the trophy in 2018 and 2021. Two of those, Anastasia Myskina and Maria Sharapova, are retired. The most recent two are both in the 2023 second round, though, after Kvitova joined Victoria Azarenka with her fifth win in seven meetings with Zhang.

The Czech's 75-minute victory was one characterised by quick, first-strike points and hinged on landing first serves on important points. Kvitova fired eight aces and only conceded five points behind her first delivery overall. She was the first to break in each set, only for Zhang to immediately peg her back both times. But Kvitova kept her nose in front to pull away in the home stretch.

Kvitova, who fell in the second round of the Australian Open to Anhelina Kalinina, improves to 6-2 overall this year. She will next face No.4 seed Coco Gauff.

Danielle Collins (USA) d. [Q] Elise Mertens (BEL) 6-4, 7-6(6)

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

Back in 2019, Mertens captured the first WTA 500 title of her career here in Doha. But the Belgian's ranking has fallen to No.37, and she needed to battle through two three-setters in qualifying against Magdalena Frech and Elena-Gabriela Ruse just to make the main draw.

Collins' ranking has also slipped from a career high of No.7 last July to No.42 after failing to defend her Australian Open finalist points last month, but the American's offensive game was sufficiently sharp to post her third win in four meetings over Mertens.

Highlights: Collins d. Mertens

Mertens was beset by 10 double faults in total, seven of which came in the first set -- including an unfortunate trio the handed the set to Collins in the final game. Collins built on that momentum to lead 5-3 in the second set, only for her own radar to go awry. She ultimately needed to save a set point in the ensuing tiebreak before finding a service winner to get over the line.

Collins sets up a marquee second-round clash with No.1 seed Iga Swiatek -- the pair's first meeting since the 2022 Australian Open semifinals, their only completed match to date, which Collins won 6-4, 6-1.

