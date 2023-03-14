This year's Oscars might be over, but that didn't stop us from delivering well-deserved awards to worthy competitors. Without further ado, here are our top winners from the opening week at Indian Wells.

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. -- With all due respect to the other deserving Oscar winners, the BNP Paribas Open -- one week in -- truly has been Everything Everywhere All At Once.

A little over 100 miles due west, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences handed out its awards Sunday night at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. As a public service -- minus the red carpet and host Jimmy Kimmel -- we present our prestigious (and highly coveted) prize alternative, the Best of Week 1 from Indian Wells:

Best Score: Petra Kvitova hit a dubious 11 double faults but managed to convert six of her seven break points in a marvelously manic 6-0, 0-6, 6-4 third-round victory over -- who else? -- Jelena Ostapenko. After Ostapenko won the first six games, Kvitova came back with 10 of her own. Ostapenko leveled it at 4-all but, after a medical timeout, Kvitova ran off the final two games -- a wonderful way to reach your first Round of 16 at Indian Wells.

Best Animated Feature: Goes to … Emma Raducanu. The 2021 US Open champion has struggled in the past 18 months but found something in the dry heat of the Coachella Valley. The 20-year-old from Great Britain beat Danka Kovinic in the first round, then No.20 Magda Linette, an Australian Open semifinalist, in the second. On Monday, Raducanu took down No.13 Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 and was very animated (and emotional) afterward. She’ll meet No.1 seed Iga Swiatek in a highly anticipated matchup of Grand Slam champions on Wednesday.

Best Special Effects: A riveting three-way tie … Magda Linette’s wonderfully surprising smash versus Emma Raducanu:

Bianca Andreescu’s absolutely Fedesque, sharp-angled forehand through the service box against Peyton Stearns:

Ons Jabeur’s lethal drop-shot reply against Marketa Vondrousova:

Best Costume Design: Coco Gauff’s vibrant orange and black New Balance kit has been a big hit in the desert.

Cecil B. DeMille Award for Meritorious Service: OK, OK -- we know this is a Golden Globes thing, but it certainly applies to Caroline Garcia. She served seven aces in her opening match against Dalma Galfi and added 11 more in her second against Leylah Fernandez. It all adds up to a Hologic WTA Tour-leading 172 aces.

Best Live Action Short Subject: The aforementioned Swiatek over Claire Liu, 6-0, 6-1. When she finally broke through, fighting off a match point, after losing the first 11 games, the crowd gave Liu a nice ovation. Match time: 65 minutes.

Best International Performance: Perhaps, through the miracle of virtual reality, we’re really watching the Prague Open. Three players from the Czech Republic -- Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova -- advanced to the fourth round on Sunday. All of them have a chance to make the quarterfinals. On Monday, they were joined by countrywomen Karolina Muchova, a winner against Martina Trevisan. Marketa Vondrousova made it five Czechs in the Round of 16 with an upset of No.4 seed Ons Jabeur.

Best Choreography (or Best Sound Editing?): These days, Swiatek doesn’t always get credit for her defense, but in her first match, against Claire Liu, her movement was (literally) breathtaking. Serving at 2-0, 15-love Swiatek was forced to sprint hard to her left -- all the way off the court, past the doubles alley -- to track down the ball. Then she raced back to the other side, sliding into the alley before heading back the other way. Taking the ball with only part of her right foot in the alley, Swiatek whipped a backhand passing winner by a startled Liu. The entire court is 36 feet wide, and Swiatek traversed it three times in a matter of seconds. The sneaker squeaks were epic; you could almost smell the burnt rubber in the air.

Best Original Screen Play: Goes to … La La Land! Oops, sorry. Actually, it’s Jessica Pegula. The world’s No.3 player dropped the first set in her first two matches, against Camila Giorgi and Anastasia Potapova … and then rallied to win both. “I just tried to stay calm and focused and focused on what I was trying to do, especially on my service games,” she said later. “Because I felt like I could break her. I was going to get chances.”

Best Breakthrough Performance: Qualifier Rebecca Peterson -- ranked No.103 -- vaulted into the fourth round and a match opposite Coco Gauff. The 27-year-old from Sweden is on fire, coming off a finals appearance in Merida. Here, Peterson defeated Jil Teichmann, who upset fellow Swiss player and No.9 seed Belinda Bencic.

Best Supporting Role: Tournament Director Tommy Haas, for helping to secure a sponsorship deal with BMW of North America, which supplied 250 sparkling SUVs to the event’s transportation pool.

Best Production Design: It’s good to see Karolina Muchova producing some of her best tennis once again. She reached the quarterfinals in Dubai and won her first three matches in the desert -- against Yulia Putintseva, No.14 seed Victoria Azarenka and, on Monday, No.23 Martina Trevisan. Next up: Vondrousova, who stunned Jabeur -- a tough out.

Best Film Editing: This might sound, uh, self-serving, but check out this compilation of the five best rallies from Bianca Andreescu’s three-set win over American wild card Peyton Stearns:

Indian Wells: Five stunning rallies from Andreescu's win over Stearns

Best Achievement in ... Continuing Education: Peyton Stearns, Emma Navarro and Ben Shelton -- NCAA Division 1 singles national champions aged 21 or under -- all won their first-round matches.

Best Dramatic Performance(s): Elena Rybakina survived an excruciatingly tight 7-6(6), 7-6(5) second-round victory versus Sofia Kenin. The reigning Wimbledon champion backed it up with a straight-set third-round victory over No.21 Paula Badosa, the 2021 winner here. Previously, Rybakina had lost four of five encounters with Badosa.

--Courtney Nguyen contributed to this story.