The campaign, in its third year, brings together ATP and WTA stars to give back to local community.

Stars of the ATP Tour and Hologic WTA Tour came together ahead of the Miami Open to give back to local communities in the third edition of the Miami Open Unites campaign.

The community service event in and around Miami-Dade County saw players participate in a variety of initiatives including repainting and landscaping the home of a retired U.S. Air Force veteran; planting seedlings in a community garden that distributes produce to community centers, churches and food pantries; running a tennis clinic in a local public park; and prepping meals at a homeless shelter.

Belinda Bencic and Barbora Krejcikova joined ATP stars Casper Ruud, Lorenzo Musetti and Wu Yibinh at the humane society, while Caroline Garcia and Karolina Pliskova teamed with Alex de Minaur and Diego Schwartzman and volunteered with Rebuilding Together in rehabilitating the home of Miami-Dade County's veteran Thomas Coates.

Over at at the Moore Park Tennis Center, founded by Miami Open founder Butch Buchholz and tennis legend Arthur Ashe, Madison Keys and Alycia Parks hit with local children who are members of the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ First Serve Miami program.

🥰🥹 = my forever face visiting these cuties at Humane Society of Greater Miami!

What amazing work they are doing for all the abandoned animals of South Florida 🙏🏽#adoptdontshop #humanesociety #miamiopenunites@HumaneSociety @miamiopen @wta pic.twitter.com/19Cgek0mlv — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) March 21, 2023

Thank you to @WTA and @Hologic for all of the work you’re doing! Really making a difference in the local AND global communities. #miamiopenunites https://t.co/CogmNP4F3m — Gaby Dabrowski (@GabyDabrowski) March 21, 2023

Marie Bouzkova showed off her green thumb with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune with the organization Health in the Hood, while Paula Badosa joined with Sebastian Korda, Andy Murray and Jannik Sinner to serve meals at the The Caring Place at the Miami Rescue Mission in partnership with WTA title sponsor Hologic.

🙌What a day to kick off the week at the @MiamiOpen! Our team joined @WTA and @atptour players at three #MiamiOpenUnites outreach activities supporting @RebldgTogthr the Humane Society of Greater Miami, and the Miami Rescue Mission. 🌞🎾 pic.twitter.com/qwJCGMYTLw — Hologic (@Hologic) March 21, 2023

"This initiative brings our players and volunteers together to make a positive impact on our community, showing that we all can make a difference when we unite for a common cause," tournament director James Blake said in a statement. "It is truly a favorite initiative for both the players and staff."