Danielle Collins and Jessica Pegula were second-round winners at the Miami Open, setting up a third-round meeting between them.

Two top-ranked Americans will square off in the third round of the Miami Open after both scored comprehensive victories in Thursday's second round.

No.3 seed Jessica Pegula eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win over Canadian qualifier Katherine Sebov, while No.30 seed Danielle Collins was a 7-6(3), 6-2 winner over Bulgarian lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova -- and the two will play next for a spot in the last 16.

Read for more facts and stats from the Americans' second-round victories.

The perfect start 💯@JLPegula cruises into the third round with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Sebov. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/Ol7iEKadCd — wta (@WTA) March 23, 2023

2: Sebov, 24, had beaten a pair of Top 100 players this week -- No.92 Kamilla Rakhimova in qualifying and No.50 Linda Fruhvirtova in the first round -- to earn her place against Pegula. She played a Top 10 player for the first time in January at the Australian Open, when she lost to Caroline Garcia in the first round.

5: Pegula broke Sebov's serve five times in victory. The two players traded breaks within the first four games of the match en route to 2-2, but from that point, the American won seven of the next eight games to take command.

11: Pegula hit 11 winners in victory, nearly double Sebov's six. She also totaled 13 unforced errors in a comparatively clean performance compared to the Canadian, who racked up 23 unforced errors.

After their first-ever meeting, the Top 10 player expounded on some familiarity she had with the 172nd-ranked Canadian.

"I luckily knew her a bit," Pegula said afterwards. "We were playing [ITF events] around the same time, and she's been doing much better this year, starting to creep back up there and playing some good tennis.

"I had a little bit of a feeling. The first set was tricky. I wasn't really sure what to do. ... I fought through some tricky moments in the first set, but then I started to free up after that."

65: Pegula needed just over an hour to wrap up victory, and was on court for just about a half-hour less than her fellow American.

Photo by Jimmie48/WTA

91: Collins, by comparison, needed 1 hour and 31 minutes to beat Tomova, who was a last-minute replacement for American Lauren Davis in the draw. She led 5-2 in the first set, and had two set points at 5-4, before she eventually won the opener.

Collins stopped Tomova's first-set momentum in a crucial 10th game, where she saved two break points from 15-40 to hold serve. Prior to that, she lost three games in a row.

4: Collins is now 2-0 against Tomova in her career. She lost just four games in their first meeting at Roland Garros last year, which she won 6-4, 6-0.

3: Pegula owns a 3-0 head-to-head advantage against her Billie Jean King Cup teammate Collins; the two first played as pros in 2012, and last played a three-setter in Montreal in 2021.

"It feels weird that we're playing each other in, what, the third round. It seems very soon, very early," Pegula said. "But there's some really good matches, I think, matchups here, so that's just how it is.

"She's going to be tough. I think she got through a tough match today as well. She's always dangerous. Especially on a hard court, especially in the U.S., especially in these conditions.

"We know each other's games very well. But, again, it's going to be a very tough match."