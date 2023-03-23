Elise Mertens defeated No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina for the second time in six meetings to reach the third round of the Miami Open, while Paula Badosa and Zheng Qinwen also advanced.

Elise Mertens overturned a poor history against Daria Kasatkina to upset the No.8 seed 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open.

Kasatkina had led the head-to-head series 4-1 coming into the match, with Mertens' sole victory coming in the second round of New Haven in 2017. The Belgian did not win a set in their next three encounters, a pattern that continued when she dropped the opening set from a 3-0 double-break up.

However, Mertens bounced back as Kasatkina, who received a medical time-out toward the end of the second set, began to ail. She had lost her first-set lead thanks to 28 unforced errors but tightened up her game in the second, during which she conceded only four points on serve. In the second and third sets combined, Mertens reduced her error count to 17.

Elise is charged up 🔋@elise_mertens comes from a set down to take out the No.8 seed Kasatkina!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/9GdtyPXfIn — wta (@WTA) March 23, 2023

No.39-ranked Mertens deployed smart tactics in the decider as Kasatkina's energy visibly sapped away. Extending the rallies relentlessly, she broke down Kasatkina's forehand to break in the first game. A double fault from Kasatkina handed over the double-break lead for 5-2, and Mertens sealed victory with her third ace of the day.

The result was Mertens' 10th career Top 10 win and first since she defeated Simona Halep in the third round of Madrid 2021. She will bid to reach the Miami last 16 for a second time against No.29 seed Petra Martic, who defeated Wang Xiyu 6-3, 6-3.

Elsewhere, No.21 seed Paula Badosa advanced after a 2-hour, 51-minute battle against qualifier Laura Siegemund 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-2.

Badosa, a quarterfinalist here last year, survived an array of outstanding volleys and drop shots from the German qualifier to level their head-to-head at two wins apiece.

Badosa will next face either Indian Wells champion Elena Rybakina for the second time this month or Anna Kalinskaya.

No.23 seed Zheng Qinwen made a winning return to action to defeat Irina-Camelia Begu 2-6, 6-1, 6-1. The Chinese 20-year-old was forced to withdraw from Dubai and Indian Wells over the past month due to an abdominal injury, but she shook off first-set rust and survived a series of lung-busting third-set rallies to advance. She will next face No.12 seed Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated qualifier Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 6-1.

"At the beginning I was having to struggle a bit on court," said Zheng. "At the beginning it was tough to win a point - I was really happy to be on court, but in the beginning it looked like I was not so into the match. I didn't find the match rhythm. But at the start of the second set I felt a bit better, and I did pretty good at the third set.

"I was going really fast on court, especially hitting the ball really hard. In the second set I tried to slow down, keep the rally more instead of hitting really hard, trying to accelerate where I can but staying with the opponent. As my first match back, it's not a bad start, but I hope I can play a bit better."