MIAMI -- No.2 seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula engineered back-to-back comebacks to advance to their second final of the season at the Miami Open.

With rain delays wreaking havoc on the doubles schedule, Gauff and Pegula were faced with playing the possibility of playing both the quarterfinal and semifinal on Friday. The American duo stepped up to the challenge, defeating No.6 seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter 6-7(4), 7-5, [10-2] in the quarterfinals and No.8 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 7-6(5), 7-6(4) in the semifinals.

Bidding to win their second title of the season, Gauff and Pegula will face either Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend or Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera in Sunday's final.

Gauff and Pegula began their day of double-duty with the resumption of their quarterfinal against Mertens and Hunter. The match resumed with the Americans down 3-1 in the first set. While Mertens and Hunter were able to fend off a set point to take the opening set, Gauff and Pegula stormed back to seal the win in the match tie-break.

After a brief rest, the No.2 seeds retook the court for the semifinals against Melichar-Martinez and Perez. Again, Gauff and Pegula found themselves down in the scoreline. A late break gave Melichar-Martinez a chance to serve out the first set at 6-5, but the American could not on either of her set points.

A big return from Gauff saved Set Point No.1 at 6-5, 40-30 and Melichar-Martinez double-faulted on Set Point No.2 to lose the game and take the set to a tiebreak, which Gauff and Pegula won.

Melichar-Martinez and Perez again led by a break in the second set, building a seemingly insurmountable lead at 5-2. But the resilient American duo, who won their first title of the season last month in Doha, proceeded to reel off three straight games and level the set at 5-5. Into a tiebreak once again, Gauff and Pegula played a more controlled tiebreak to seal the win.

