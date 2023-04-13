Alongside sporting greats like Lionel Messi, Mikaela Shiffrin and Patrick Mahomes, World No.1 Iga Swiatek has been named one of the 100 Most Influential People by TIME magazine.

On a list that includes leaders and icons across sports, politics and culture, the 22-year-old Polish star landed on the list that includes Joe Biden, Beyoncé and Elon Musk.

Swiatek is one of six athletes on the list, alongside Lionel Messi, Mikaela Shiffrin, Kylian Mbappé, Brittney Griner and Patrick Mahomes.

Swiatek was included in the "Innovators" category. Shiffrin, who was included in the "Pioneers" group, wrote a short essay on Swiatek. The two have developed a strong connection over the years, recently linking up on Instagram Live for a chat.

"As an athlete, and more importantly as a human, she embodies the kind of confidence that everyone should emulate -- the confidence of action over mere talk," Shiffrin wrote.

"To rise to the top of tennis with the limited resources she had coming from Poland is remarkable. She has ignited a nation and given the next generation a reason to believe they can also achieve something incredible."