World No.1 Iga Swiatek will face No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of the 2022 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final after Ons Jabeur was forced to retire after three games in Saturday's semifinal.

STUTTGART -- World No.1 Iga Swiatek advanced to her second straight Porsche Tennis Grand Prix final after No.4 Ons Jabeur was forced to retire down 3-0 in the semifinals due to a left calf injury.

The much-anticipated first meeting of the season between Swiatek and Jabeur ended prematurely after the Tunisian began to struggle with her left leg after the first game of the match. After chasing down a ball on the last point of the first game, Jabeur called a medical timeout and received treatment and tape on her calf.

"The third point, I don't know what happened," Jabeur said. "I was really excited to play Iga today, it's always a fun match-up between us. I wish her the best luck for the final.

"I'm sorry guys, I really tried to run, but Iga never makes it easy."

Jabeur played on for two more games but was visibly hampered in her movement and serve. After Swiatek held for a 3-0 lead, Jabeur consulted with the physio one more time before crossing the net to shake Swiatek's hand.

"I don't know what Ons' situation is, but I really respect the fact that she came out and she tried and she wanted to see how it's going to go," Swiatek said.

"I told her we're probably going to play the Roland Garros final, so we'll see each other there. She's a fighter, so she's going to be back quick. I just hope it's nothing serious."

No.1 Swiatek vs. No.2 Sabalenka: Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

On Sunday, Swiatek will face No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of last year's Stuttgart final, which the Pole won 6-2, 6-2. Swiatek leads the head-to-head 4-2, but Sabalenka snapped her four-match losing streak last fall by winning their last meeting at the 2022 WTA Finals, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.

Swiatek is bidding to become the first player to defend the title since Angelique Kerber in 2016. The 22-year-old has yet to lose a match in Stuttgart, having now extended her tournament record to 7-0.

Sabalenka has also enjoyed consistent success at the Porsche Arena. She is into the final for the third consecutive year, having finished runner-up to Ashleigh Barty (2021) and Swiatek (2022). For the third straight year, she will face a reigning No.1 for the title.

Sabalenka won just four games off Swiatek in the final last year, but Sabalenka insists it's a different scenario this time. Swiatek may be No.1, but Sabalenka is now a reigning Australian Open champion who sits atop the Race to the WTA Finals Leaderboard. The serving woes that derailed her last season are gone, replaced by a steely and calm mentality that has allowed her to notch a tour-leading 23 wins this season.

"Last year I was struggling a lot with a lot of things, especially my serve," Sabalenka said. "This year I feel like a different player, different person right now. So I feel I'm much calmer on court."

Stuttgart will be Sabalenka's fourth final of the season (Adelaide 1, Australian Open, Indian Wells) and Swiatek's third (Doha, Dubai). A win on Sunday would be the 13th title for either player.

More to follow...