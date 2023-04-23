Iga Swiatek could face Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Mutua Madrid Open, which starts Tuesday. In the same round, Aryna Sabalenka might meet Sorana Cirstea, who recently upset the World No.2 in Miami.

Sunday's Stuttgart champion Iga Swiatek and runner-up Aryna Sabalenka, the top two-ranked players in the world, will head right over to Spain as they lead the main draw for the Mutua Madrid Open, the first clay-court WTA 1000 event of the 2023 season.

Main-draw action in the Spanish capital begins on Tuesday, April 25, with this year's field expanding from 64 to 96 players at the two-week combined women's-and-men's event. There are 32 seeded players this year, and all the seeds receive a first-round bye.

The singles final will take place on Saturday, May 6 and the doubles final occurs on Sunday, May 7.

The main draw was unveiled on Sunday. Here's a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of some key placements:

First quarter

Swiatek could meet a former Grand Slam champion as early as the second round, where she will face the winner of the match between 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu and a qualifier. Swiatek is 2-0 against Raducanu, most recently winning in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells this year.

Your wish is our command 🧞‍♂️



📷 The first pictures of @EmmaRaducanu at the #MMOPEN



☺️ Welcome back Emma!

Top seed Swiatek has only played in Madrid once before -- she lost in the 2021 Round of 16 to then-World No.1 and eventual finalist Ashleigh Barty. Swiatek withdrew from last year's edition due to a shoulder injury.

Swiatek could meet reigning Wimbledon champion and No.7 seed Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals if seedings hold. Also in that section is No.11 seed Barbora Krejcikova, the 2021 Roland Garros champion, who could face Rybakina in the Round of 16.

Second quarter

No.3 seed Jessica Pegula, who reached the Madrid final last year, heads up the second quarter, where she will play Jasmine Paolini or a qualifier after her first-round bye. No.8 seed Daria Kasatkina could be Pegula's quarterfinal opponent according to seeding.

Former World No.3 Elina Svitolina is in this section, in her first WTA 1000 event since her maternity leave. Svitolina, who could potentially face Pegula in the third round, has never progressed beyond the Madrid second round in her seven prior main-draw appearances.

Former World No.1 Victoria Azarenka, seeded 15th this year, is a possible Round-of-16 opponent for Pegula or Svitolina. Azarenka reached the Madrid final twice in a row in 2011 and 2012, losing to Petra Kvitova and Serena Williams respectively.

Third quarter

Defending champion and No.4 seed Ons Jabeur is the highest-ranked player in the third quarter. Jabeur's attempt to defend her title will start in the second round against either Ana Bogdan or Anna Bondar.

Also in this quarter, No.6 seed Coco Gauff and No.9 seed Maria Sakkari could be headed for a showdown in the Round of 16 if seedings hold. Jelena Ostapenko and Sofia Kenin are Grand Slam champions in this quarter as well.

The third quarter also features the singles return of Barbora Strycova after her maternity leave. Former WTA Doubles World No.1 Strycova, who plans to play a handful of events this season, opens against Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Projected quarter-finals (by seed) | WTA



🇵🇱 Swiatek vs 🇰🇿 Rybakina

🇺🇸 Pegula vs ◻️ Kasatkina

🇹🇳 Jabeur vs 🇺🇸 Gauff

@WTA | #MMOPEN

Fourth quarter

Sabalenka, the 2021 Madrid champion, sits at the bottom of the draw as the No.2 seed. Sabalenka's first match will be against either Lauren Davis or Sorana Cirstea in the second round. Cirstea pulled off a massive upset of Sabalenka just last month in the Miami quarterfinals.

The bottom quarter also features No.10 seed Petra Kvitova, who will play the 100th WTA 1000 main draw of her career at an event where she has had tremendous success. Kvitova is the Mutua Madrid Open title leader, winning the event three times, in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

Kvitova is seeded to face No.5 seed Caroline Garcia in a potential Round of 16 meeting. Also in the bottom quarter are No.13 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia and 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who could square off in the second round.