Tennis was well and truly accounted for at the grid at Hard Rock Stadium.

A whole lot of Grand Slam titles could be found at the track on Sunday at the Grand Prix of Miami. Serena and Venus Williams joined Gabriela Sabatini, as well as Juan Martin del Potro and Roger Federer and his family, for the fifth event of the Formula One circuit this year.

The event debuted at Hard Rock Stadium last year; the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium has also been the home of the Miami Open presented by Itaú, a combined ATP and WTA 1000 event, since 2019.

The Williams sisters are no strangers to the F1 circuit in the U.S. -- they were two of the celebrities on hand for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix last year -- but Serena stepped out in Miami just days after announcing her second pregnancy on the red carpet of the famed Met Gala in New York City.

Federer was also present at the Met Gala as one of the event's co-chairs.

Earlier in the week, five-time major-winner Maria Sharpova was also in Miami for F1's inaugural Accelerate Summit in partnership with The Wall Street Journal.

Sharapova was joined by skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, late-night comedian Jay Leno and other leaders in business, entertainment and sports to discuss how "they [could] make a significant impact on the future of technology, performance, diversity and sustainability, not only in their own business but across industries and culture," per the event's website.

Miami!! ☀️🌴A morning spent with powerful, smart & beautiful female leaders changing the sports industry one stiletto step at a time. Thank you for having me @f1 #WSJ #f1accelerate pic.twitter.com/2Rx5q0N6kS — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) May 4, 2023

Other famous faces in Miami on Sunday included the Jonas Brothers, wii.i.am of the band the Black Eyed Peas, actor Vin Diesel, and two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.