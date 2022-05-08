Serena and Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Juan Martin del Potro were among the famous attendees at Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami segment of the Formula One World Championship.

How did Serena Williams celebrate U.S. Mother's Day on Sunday? At the racetrack: She and sister Venus joined other famous faces at the inaugural F1 Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium.

Clad in seasonal floral dresses, the Williams sisters were also spotted at the Mercedes-AMG garage in support of Lewis Hamilton, and spoke to reporters at the paddock during the long-awaited debut for the event.

They were unable to cheer Hamilton onto victory, though; the British driver finished sixth behind Dutch champion Max Verstappen.

Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

While they were in town to take in the action at the temporary racetrack that now surrounds the venue, the duo aren't unfamiliar with the other tenants at Hard Rock Stadium; in 2009, they purchased a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins NFL team, which plays its home games there.

Hard Rock Stadium has also been the home of the Miami Open presented by Itaú, a combined ATP and WTA 1000 event, since 2019.

Other A-listers from sports and entertainment in attendance at the Miami Grand Prix included David Beckham, Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Paris Hilton, Ashton Kutcher, James Marsden, Pharrell, Hailee Steinfeld, Will.i.am, Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade. Former First Lady Michelle Obama even attended Saturday's qualifying event.

But tennis was well and truly accounted for: Another former WTA No.1, Caroline Wozniacki, and 2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro also had a day out at the track.

The Miami Grand Prix is hosted at the Miami International Autodrome, and is a part of the 2022 Formula One World Championship as the fifth of 23 events on the race slate this year. It is expected to be held in Miami for at least the next 10 years.