Top seed Camila Osorio and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva both raced through their second-round Roland Garros qualifying matches, and will face off with a place in the main draw at stake.

No.1 seed Camila Osorio and 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva will face off for a place in the Roland Garros main draw after both players raced through their second-round qualifying matches.

Osorio needed just 50 minutes to halt the comeback of Sesil Karatantcheva 6-0, 6-1. The Colombian dropped just eight points in the first set against the 33-year-old Bulgarian, who is playing her third tournament back from a four-year hiatus. Though Karatantcheva got on the board in the fourth game of the second set, Osorio maintained her dominance, closing out the match with a sizzling forehand on the run.

After learning to cope with negative attention, Camila Osorio shines in Madrid

Andreeva's 6-0, 6-2 scoreline against another Colombian, No.205-ranked Emiliana Arango, was almost as emphatic. After sailing through the opener, though, Andreeva's ability to finish off points was tested in a second set full of extended rallies. She had to come from an early break down, and pulled through a marathon tussle to reach 5-2 after saving five break points. Exhibiting superb use of angles and shot selection, Andreeva tallied 25 winners to Arango's six.

Five quick hits with Mirra Andreeva

Osorio and Andreeva will meet for the first time. Both made splashes in the past month's WTA 1000 events, with Andreeva reaching the last 16 in Madrid (in only her second WTA main draw) and Osorio making the same stage in Rome.

Australian Open junior finalist Andreeva is contesting the first Grand Slam qualifying event of her career. Ranked at a career high of No.143, she owns a 19-2 record at pro level this year.

More to come...