Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva dropped only three games against Diane Parry to reach the third round of Roland Garros.

Mirra Andreeva's dream summer continued as the 16-year-old qualifier defeated wild card Diane Parry 6-1, 6-2 in 77 minutes to reach the third round of Roland Garros.

Andreeva has not dropped a set in five matches so far in Paris and has lost only six games in two main-draw contests. Her 2023 pro record now stands at 22-2. Andreeva now has six wins against Top 100 players this season.

The No.143-ranked teenager is the youngest player to reach the third round here since a 15-year-old Sesil Karatantcheva made the 2005 quarterfinals and the seventh player in the past 30 years to make that stage before turning 17. Andreeva is competing in just the third tour-level main draw of her career following Monastir 2022 and Madrid 2023, where she reached the last 16.

7 - Since 1993, Mirra Andreeva is the seventh player under the age of 17 to reach the third round in the women's singles at Roland-Garros. Three were eventual finalists at the event - Majoli, Hingis, S. Williams. Announcement.#RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/vvOgEhPYiz — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 1, 2023

Parry, 20, was in resurgent form of her own after claiming the Paris WTA 125 title two weeks ago and upsetting Rome finalist Anhelina Kalinina in the first round. But any hopes that the Frenchwoman could use the crowd support on Court Simonne-Mathieu to reach the third round for a second year running were swiftly extinguished.

Andreeva delivered a focused performance that hinged on her ability to raise her game in the most pressure-filled moments. Four games went to at least one deuce, and Andreeva won them all. She set the tone of the contest by winning the first two games in tight tussles and navigated a total of eight deuces across her final two breaks of the Parry serve.

Andreeva will next face either No.6 seed Coco Gauff or Julia Grabher. Andreeva has already managed to score a practice session with fellow teenager Gauff this week, but was wary of drawing too much from it.

"We just played some points as usual practice," she told press. "I mean, she plays quite aggressive. But the practice and the match is different, so I might also play different. I don't know. Who knows?"

In the meantime, despite her prodigious success, Andreeva is keeping her feet on the ground.

"My coach says, to not be like diva, but to stay humble all the time," she said. "I guess if I will be a little bit like a diva, my coach will say something to me for sure because he doesn't like that people. So I'm sure I will get some words from him.

"I will just be me. I will just be myself, and I'm sure if I will just do my thing, I will just, let's say, stay on the ground. I will not go as a diva."