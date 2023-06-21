Aliaksandra Sasnovich upset Victoria Azarenka as the rain-delayed first round concluded at the bett1open, while Veronika Kudermetova, Maria Sakkari and Marketa Vondrousova also advanced.

The rain-delayed first round at the bett1open was finally concluded Wednesday with a big win for Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The 29-year-old, a semifinalist last week at the Libema Open, continued her strong grass-court form with a 6-4, 6-4 upset of former World No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka.

The match was suspended on Tuesday night with Sasnovich ahead 6-4, 1-1, and she finished off the officially 1 hour, 42-minute tilt less than 24 hours later.

She advances to a second-round meeting with No.6 seed Maria Sakkari, who authored some revenge of her own in her own delayed first-round win. After losing to Alizé Cornet in the second round of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham last week, Sakkari was a 6-4, 6-2 winner in Berlin.

Turning things around in Berlin 🔁@mariasakkari takes the win this time against Cornet, 6-4, 6-2.#bett1open pic.twitter.com/Oi0N7MpYgu — wta (@WTA) June 21, 2023

Veronika Kudermetova and Marketa Vondrousova were two other winners of delayed matches, as they, like Cornet and Sakkari, also saw their originally-scheduled for Tuesday matches held over entirely.

In a match between two of 2019's Grand Slam finalists, Roland Garros runner-up Vondrousova beat US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6(0), 7-5. Neither player even faced a break point in the first 12 games before Vondrousova raced through the tiebreak, and the Czech came from 4-1 down in the second set to win in straights.

Highlights: Sakkari def. Cornet | Vondrousova def. Andreescu | Podoroska def. Masarova

She needed four match points to win, as Andreescu held from 0-40 down in the 10th game. She'll next face Germany's Jule Niemeier, after the home favorite upset No.4 seed and defending champion Ons Jabeur on Tuesday.

Kudermetova, meanwhile, will be the next opponent for top seed Aryna Sabalenka after she beat Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 6-2.