Iga Swiatek will lead a formidable group of contenders at this year's Wimbledon Championships. Here's a breakdown of the Top 16 seeded players.

The seeds have been announced for Wimbledon, which begins next week on Monday, July 3. Coming off her Roland Garros win, four-time Slam champion Iga Swiatek is the top seed for the sixth consecutive major, followed by reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Elena Rybakina.

Since 2021, Wimbledon seedings have followed the Hologic WTA Tour rankings. No unseeded player has ever won the women's singles title at Wimbledon. In fact, only four unseeded players have ever reached the women's final.

Here are the numbers behind the Top 16 seeds. The main-draw ceremony will be conducted on Friday, June 30.

1. Iga Swiatek

2023 Record: 35-6

2023 Titles: 3 (Doha, Stuttgart, Roland Garros)

Career Grass Record: 6-5

Best Grass Result: Round of 16, 2021 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: Third Round (l. Cornet)

Mastering the greens: The challenges in tennis' transition to grass

Notable stat: Already a four-time major champion, Swiatek has made the semifinals or better at three of the four majors. She has yet to progress past the Round of 16 at Wimbledon.

15 - In victory over Tatjana Maria at Bad Homburg, Iga Swiatek secured a 15th 6-0 set in 2023. The last player to claim 15+ 6-0 sets in consecutive calendar years at WTA events was Martina Hingis in 2000 and 2001. Dominance.#BadHomburgOpen | @badhomburgopen @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/kaxcRLQ3rH — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 27, 2023

2. Aryna Sabalenka

2023 Record: 35-7

2023 Titles: 3 (Adelaide 1, Australian Open, Madrid)

Career Grass Record: 22-15

Best Grass Result: Semifinal, 2021 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: DNP

Notable stat: Sabalenka has made the semifinals or better at the past three Slams. It is the longest active streak on tour.

3. Elena Rybakina

2023 Record: 31-8

2023 Titles: 2 (Indian Wells, Rome)

Career Grass Record: 19-7

Best Grass Result: Champion, 2022 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: Champion

Notable stat: Rybakina is 3-0 this season vs. No.1 Swiatek and 1-1 vs. No.2 Sabalenka. She is bidding to become the first woman to defend the title at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.

Wimbledon 2023: Dates, draws, prize money and everything you need to know

4. Jessica Pegula

2023 Record: 29-10

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 6-7

Best Grass Result: Third Round, 2022 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: Third Round (l. Martic)

Notable stat: Pegula will be playing just her fourth Wimbledon main draw. After losing in the first round of her Wimbledon debut in 2019, the 29-year-old American has gone one round better with each appearance.

5. Caroline Garcia

2023 Record: 23-13

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 39-21

Best Grass Result: 3 titles (2016 Mallorca, 2019 Nottingham, 2022, Bad Homburg)

2022 Wimbledon: Round of 16 (l. Bouzkova)

Notable stat: This time last year, Garcia was ranked outside the Top 50.

6. Ons Jabeur

2023 Record: 15-8

2023 Titles: 1 (Charleston)

Career Grass Record: 27-11

Best Grass Result: Finalist, 2022 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: Finalist

Notable stat: Two of Jabeur's four career titles have come on grass. She won the first title of her career at 2021 Birmingham.

7. Coco Gauff

2023 Record: 24-10

2023 Titles: 1 (Auckland)

Career Grass Record: 13-6

Best Grass Result: Round of 16, 2019 & 2021 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: Third Round (l. Anisimova)

Notable stat: Among the Top 10 players, only Elena Rybakina (90.9%) and Petra Kvitova (74.5%) have a higher winning percentage at Wimbledon than Gauff (72.7%).

8. Maria Sakkari

2023 Record: 24-13

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 22-17

Best Grass Result: Semifinalist, 2023 & 2022 Berlin

2022 Wimbledon: Third Round (l. Maria)

Notable stat: Going into this week, Sakkari is the only player in the Top 10 to make the semifinals or better on all three surfaces this season.

9. Petra Kvitova

2023 Record: 22-7

2023 Titles: 2 (Miami, Berlin)

Career Grass Record: 71-22

Best Grass Result: Champion, 2011 & 2014 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: Third Round (l. Badosa)

Notable stat: En route to her sixth grass-court title last week in Berlin, Kvitova defeated No.5 Caroline Garcia. It was her first Top 10 win on grass since the final of 2011 Wimbledon.

33, 110 - At 33 years and 110 days, Petra Kvitova has become the oldest winner of the German Open. Kvitova is only the second player aged 30 or over to reach the final and win the event, after Chris Evert in 1985. Measured.#bett1open | @WTA @WTA_insider @bett1open pic.twitter.com/Jt5nqRGTVJ — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 25, 2023

10. Barbora Krejcikova

2023 Record: 23-11

2023 Titles: 1 (Dubai)

Career Grass Record: 9-4

Best Grass Result: Round of 16, 2021 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: Third Round (l. Tomljanovic)

Notable stat: Krejcikova, a two-time Wimbledon champion in doubles, secured her victories with Katerina Siniakova in 2018 and 2022.

11. Daria Kasatkina

2023 Record: 15-14

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 21-14

Best Grass Result: Quarterfinalist, 2018 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: DNP

Notable stat: Only one of Kasatkina's six titles has come on natural surfaces (2017 Charleston), but Roland Garros and Wimbledon are the only Slams at which she has made the quarterfinals or better.

5 - Claiming victory over Karolina Pliskova at Eastbourne, Daria Kasatkina has now made a fifth quarter-final on grass at WTA events in the past three seasons - the most of any player over that same span. Compatible.#RothesayInternational | @WTA @WTA_insider @the_LTA pic.twitter.com/8sKVbj0Bvt — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 28, 2023

12. Veronika Kudermetova

2023 Record: 24-13

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 18-10

Best Grass Result: Finalist, 2023 s'Hertogenbosch

2022 Wimbledon: DNP

Notable stat: Kudermetova has made six grass-court quarterfinals -- four in s'Hertogenbosch and two in Berlin.

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia

2023 Record: 21-12

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 14-6

Best Grass Result: Champion, 2022 Nottingham, 2022 Birmingham

2022 Wimbledon: First round (l. Juvan)

Notable stat: After making her first career Slam semifinal at Roland Garros, Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the Top 10 of the WTA rankings.

14. Belinda Bencic

2023 Record: 20-7

2023 Titles: 2 (Adelaide 2, Abu Dhabi)

Career Grass Record: 43-21

Best Grass Result: Champion, 2015 Eastbourne

2022 Wimbledon: First round (l. Zhang Qinwen)

Notable stat: In addition to her title run in Eastbourne in 2015, Bencic is a former junior Wimbledon champion and a three-time finalist in s'Hertogenbosch.

15. Liudmila Samsonova

2023 Record: 14-14

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 11-7

Best Grass Result: Champion, 2021 Berlin

2022 Wimbledon: DNP

Notable stat: Samsonova had a breakthrough result on grass. Ranked No.108 in 2012, she stormed through the draw in Berlin as a qualifier, defeating Marketa Vondrousova, Veronika Kudermetova, Madison Keys, Victoria Azarenka and Belinda Bencic to win her first title on the Hologic WTA Tour.

16. Karolina Muchova

2023 Record: 25-9

2023 Titles: 0

Career Grass Record: 8-6

Best Grass Result: Quarterfinalist, 2019 & 2021 Wimbledon

2022 Wimbledon: First round (l. Halep)

Notable stat: Muchova made her first major final earlier this month at Roland Garros, but Wimbledon has been the Czech's most consistently successful Slam. In her three main-draw appearances, she made the quarterfinals twice. It remains the only Slam at which she has made more than one quarterfinal.

Stats and information do not include this week's results in Eastbourne and Bad Homburg.