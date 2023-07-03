No.5 seed Caroline Garcia kicked off her 2023 Wimbledon campaign with a straight-sets win over Katie Volynets. In the second round, she will meet Leylah Fernandez, who eked past Kateryna Baindl.

No.5 seed Caroline Garcia was not deterred by an opponent on the rise or a lengthy rain delay at Wimbledon on Monday, and she booked her spot in the second round of the year's third Grand Slam event.

France's Garcia ousted 21-year-old Katie Volynets of the United States 6-4, 6-3 on No.3 Court, winning her opening match at Wimbledon for the sixth time in her career. Garcia's career-best showings at Wimbledon are Round of 16 appearances in both 2017 and last year.

In the second round, Garcia will take on Canada's Leylah Fernandez, the 2021 US Open finalist. Fernandez outlasted Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in their first-round match on Monday.

Wimbledon: Scores | Draws | Order of play

Garcia and Fernandez have previously faced off two times, both coming this year. Garcia has won on each occasion, in two close sets at the Australian Open and in three sets at Indian Wells.

First round ✅@CaroGarcia kicks off her 2023 campaign in fine form defeating Katie Volynets in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 👏#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/LOdwCXDwq8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2023

Powerful Garcia prevails: Making the 45th Grand Slam appearance of her career, Garcia was powerful and aggressive on return, as is her custom. The Frenchwoman won over half of points returning the Volynets first service, and was rewarded with a 4-for-8 break point conversion rate.

World No.125 Volynets hung with Garcia for the majority of the first set, with no breaks of serve for either player through 5-4. But in the final game of the first set, Garcia grabbed her first set point with a powerful forehand, and she converted it with a return winner.

More from Wimbledon

A patch of unforced errors caused Garcia to fall behind a double-break at 3-0 in the second set, but she reeled off four games in a row before rain halted play for about an hour and a half.

The precipitation did not halt Garcia's momentum as she powered through the remainder of the match, clinching the last six games overall. Garcia finished the encounter with 25 winners to Volynets's 10.

ON TO THE NEXT!



🇨🇦 Leylah Annie Fernandez is moving on to the second round of #Wimbledon. pic.twitter.com/Fx9rDUoBYa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 3, 2023

Fernandez grabs gritty win: On Court 14, Fernandez required 2 hours and 23 minutes of action to fend off Baindl, in a match between two players seeking their first Wimbledon main-draw wins.

Fernandez, a former Top 15 player currently ranked No.95, twice battled back from a break down in the third set to squeak out her first Wimbledon victory in just her second main-draw showing. World No.85 Baindl is now 0-for-5 in Wimbledon first-round matches.

More to come...