Jessica Pegula recovered after missing three match points in the second set to quell compatriot Lauren Davis in the first round of Wimbledon.

No.4 seed Jessica Pegula survived a severe scare from fellow American Lauren Davis in the first round of Wimbledon, coming from a break down in the third set to win 6-2, 6-7(8), 6-3 in 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Pegula has not lost in the opening round of a Slam since falling to Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros 2020, and she recovered from missing three match points in the second-set tiebreak to preserve her streak. A five-time major quarterfinalist, she has yet to go past the third round of Wimbledon.

Compatriots Davis and Pegula first played each other 11 years ago, in the quarterfinals of the Albuquerque ITF W75 event. Davis won that one 6-3, 6-7(9), 6-4, but Pegula has now won the last four editions of the rivalry stretching back to 2016, and leads the overall series 4-2.

How the match was won: Pegula delivered a commanding first set, dropping just three points behind her serve and taking advantage of 13 unforced errors from Davis to take the lead.

But No.46-ranked Davis, who captured her second Hologic WTA Tour title at Hobart in January, began to find her groove in the second set, and found a terrific forehand pass to break Pegula for 5-3.

Towards the end of the second set, Pegula received several strokes of luck. Down set point as Davis served for the set, one of Pegula's shots skidded off the baseline, leaving Davis flailing at the unexpected bounce. At 5-5 in the tiebreak, a net cord pulled Davis forwards, leaving Pegula with a simple pass to bring up her first match point. Two points later, a Davis volley hit the top of the tape and fell back on her side, giving Pegula a second match point.

But Davis clung on, saving three match points with quality aggressive play and converting her second set point as a Pegula backhand went long.

Davis was bidding for her sixth career Top 10 win and second at Wimbledon; four years ago, she became the first ever lucky loser to dethrone a defending champion here when she defeated Angelique Kerber 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 in the 2019 second round. With all the momentum, the 29-year-old captured an immediate break in the decider after winning the best point of the match, hustling all over the court before nailing a winning pass.

But Pegula broke back in the next game, and went back to basics with a watertight third set. She lost just four more points behind her serve, broke Davis for 5-3 and served out with little fuss, converting her fourth match point with a high backhand volley winner.