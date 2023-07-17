While Marketa Vondrousova came away with the winning trophy at the All England Club, Ons Jabeur and Elina Svitolina were among those who strung together promising fortnights.

The Insider Wrap is a recap of everything you need to know from the week (or two) that was. After a water-logged first week disrupted the schedule, Wimbledon settled down with a memorable finish. Ultimately, it was Marketa Vondrousova stunning Ons Jabeur to win her first major championship.

Surprise of the Tournament: Marketa Vondrousova

With only one match-win at Wimbledon before this year, Marketa Vondrousova was content to play a few rounds and head home. Then came a straight-sets win over s'Hertogenbosch finalist Veronika Kudermetova. Then she knocked off Berlin finalist Donna Vekic.

With back-to-back wins over seeds, Vondrousova was off to the races. By the tournament's end, the World No.42 would add three more seeded players to the heap to become the first unseeded champion in Wimbledon history. Her 6-4, 6-4 win against No.6 Ons Jabeur in the final was a masterclass in disciplined lockdown tennis.

At a time when the Hologic WTA Tour is dominated by power at the top, Vondrousova's title run -- at Wimbledon, no less -- showed there's still room for an intelligent web-weaver to serve as a foil.

Performance of the Tournament: Ons Jabeur

For a second consecutive Wimbledon, all signs pointed to the Tunisian coming through her third major final to join the Grand Slam champions club. Her trek to the final was a statement of intent and quality. She rallied from a set down to oust three major champions in Bianca Andreescu, No.3 Elena Rybakina and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, and routed No.9 Petra Kvitova. Jabeur was the first player to beat three Top 10 players at Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2012.

Honor Roll

Elina Svitolina: It took a historic effort from Vondrousova to stop Svitolina from being the surprise of Wimbledon. Coming off her quarterfinal run at the French Open, the Ukrainian beat Venus Williams, Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka before executing an aggressive game plan to upset No.1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

Svitolina was ranked outside the Top 1000 at Madrid. It took her just three months to get back inside the Top 30.

Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova: Fairytales are real. Strycova bid farewell to her favorite Slam by coming out of retirement to win it. Meanwhile, Hsieh has returned from her injury hiatus to casually win the Channel Slam.

Madison Keys: The American is back in the Top 20 after a fantastic grass season, winning Eastbourne and making her first Wimbledon quarterfinal since 2015.

Lesia Tsurenko and Ana Bogdan: The duo made history in their third-round duel, playing the longest women's singles tiebreak in Wimbledon history. Tsurenko outlasted Bogdan 20-18 to win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(18) in 3 hours and 40 minutes. The final-set tiebreak alone lasted 35 minutes.

Mirra Andreeva: The 16-year-old is the real deal. She has now played three tour-level tournaments in her career, all in the last three months. In her tour debut, she made the Round of 16 in Madrid. In her Grand Slam debut, she made the Round of 16 at Roland Garros. And in her first professional grass-court tournament at any level, she qualified at Wimbledon and made the Round of 16, losing in three sets to Madison Keys. With that, she makes her Top 100 debut, at No.66 on Monday.

Iga Swiatek: The World No.1's mental block on the grass has been well-documented, but she made a big step forward this year. "If I would have a quarterfinal of Wimbledon, I would be over the moon, and I wouldn't believe that I'm in that place," Swiatek said last month at Roland Garros. Well, with improved movent and better serving, Swiatek saved match points to beat Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16 to make her first Wimbledon quarterfinal. And it took a sublime effort from Svitolina to stop her there.

Anett Kontaveit: The rain delays early in the tournament meant the retiring Estonian had to wait until Day 3 to play her first match -- she won -- but bowed out in the second round. A gritty talent who milked every last bit out of her career until her body tapped out, the tour will miss former World No.2's positive energy.

Notable numbers

11: Years since a player defeated three Top 10 players at Wimbledon. Serena Williams did it in 2012 and Ons Jabeur did it this year.

4: The Top 4 seeds made it to the quarterfinals: No.1 Iga Swiatek, No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, No.3 Elena Rybakina and No.4 Jessica Pegula. This is the first time that's happened at a Grand Slam since 2013 Roland Garros and for the first time at Wimbledon since 2009.

3: Times Marketa Vondrousova has beaten Ons Jabeur this season. She is the first player to ever tally three or more wins over the Tunisian in a single season.

92: Marketa Vondrousova's rank at the start of the season.

6: Times in the last decade that an unseeded player went on to win a Grand Slam: Jelena Ostapenko (2017 RG), Sloane Stephens (2017 USO), Iga Swiatek (2020 RG), Barbora Krejcikova (2021 RG), Emma Raducanu (2021 USO), Marketa Vondrousova (2023 Wimbledon). It only happened three times before that in the Open Era.

4: Consecutive finals lost by Vondrousova before winning Wimbledon. She was second-best at 2019 Istanbul, 2019 Budapest, 2019 Roland Garros and the 2021 Olympic Gold Medal Match.

2: Match points saved by Iga Swiatek in her fourth-round win over Belinda Bencic, winning 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3.

4: Tiebreak sets played by Ekaterina Alexandrova in her 6-7(4), 7-6(5), 7-6(7) win over Madison Brengle in the second round. It was the first three-tiebreak women's singles match ever at Wimbledon.

2: Holds of serve needed from Jessica Pegula to make her first Slam semifinal. She led Vondrousova 4-1 in the third set before the roof closed and Vondrousova won five consecutive games to win 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

12: Consecutive match win streak Hsieh Su-Wei has built at the Grand Slams since her comeback. She is the first woman to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon back-to-back with different partners since Martina Navratilova in 1986.

6: Slam quarterfinals made and won by Aryna Sabalenka. She is the third player in the Open Era to win her first six major quarterfinals, joining Ann Jones and Chris Evert.

5: Wild cards to reach a Slam semifinal in the Open Era. Elina Svitolina joins Zheng Jie (2008 Wimbledon), Kim Clijsters (2009 USO), Justine Henin (2010 AO) and Sabine Lisicki (2011 Wimbledon).

