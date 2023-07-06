Eighteen years after making her Hologic WTA Tour debut at the Western & Southern Open, former World No.1 Caroline Wozniacki is set to return this summer.

Caroline Wozniacki made her Hologic WTA Tour debut as a 15-year-old wild card at the 2005 Western & Southern Open. Eighteen years later, the former World No.1 and 2018 Australian Open champion has accepted a wild card and will return to Cincinnati this summer after a three-year retirement.

Wozniacki retired from tennis in 2020. Last week, the 33-year-old Dane announced her intention to return to competition during the summer hard-court season. Before accepting a wild card into the WTA 1000 event in Cincinnati, Wozniacki had already accepted a wild card into the US Open.

"I first came to Cincinnati when I was 15 years old in 2005," Wozniacki said. "I am so happy to be back where I played my first WTA tournament. A big thank you to the tournament for this opportunity."

The Western & Southern Open begins on August 12.

Back where it all started 💙 @CaroWozniacki made her @WTA tour debut at #CincyTennis 18 years ago and now she's back!



The former world no. 1 and Grand Slam champion has accepted our first wild card of the year! pic.twitter.com/h02jEcTWRk — Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) July 6, 2023

Wozniacki made 11 appearances in Cincinnati during her career, tying her among active players with Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens. Her best result came in a semifinal run in 2014.

"Caroline coming back to tennis is an exciting story for all of us," Tournament Director Todd Martin said. The Western & Southern Open is proud to be part of this early stage of her return to the sport.

"Caroline has demonstrated remarkable grace and perseverance over the years, and we are confident that this next stanza of her career will be conducted similarly."