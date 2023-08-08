Marketa Vondrousova has a new tattoo and some newfound pressure, but the Wimbledon champion looked sharp in her first-round win at the Omnium Banque Nationale. Next up: Caroline Wozniacki.

MONTREAL, Canada -- Marketa Vondrousova is still settling into her new life as a Grand Slam champion, but she looked as cool as ever in her first match since Wimbledon.

In her first tournament since stunning the field to win Wimbledon last month, the World No.10 eased past Mayar Sherif 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Omnium Banque Nationale. The victory sets up a marquee second-round match against former No.1 Caroline Wozniacki, who won the first match of her comeback earlier in the day. It will be the first meeting between the two.

"She's a great champion," Vondrousova said. "I saw a couple of points today, and she didn't look like she was away for three years. I feel like she has to be ready if she wants to come back.

"It's going to be a big challenge for both of us, so we'll see. I can't wait to play."

The last three weeks have been a whirlwind of experiences for Vondrousova, who became the first unseeded Wimbledon women's singles champion when she defeated Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final. She enjoyed a short visit to her hometown and a busy week of obligations in Prague -- including a trip to the tattoo parlor with her sister to get matching "W" ink. As for the tattoo her coach owes her, Vondrousova said the plan was to get it done in New York.

After all the dust settled, Vondrousova went back to the practice court and found solace in her routines.

"I think the few first days were really crazy," Vondrousova said. "People are recognizing you more, even in the city and everything. For me, I don't like these kinds of things, to be seen this much."

Vondrousova is aware of the target she now has on her back. Everyone wants to get a win over the reigning Wimbledon champion. Against Sherif, the Czech shook off her early nerves to patiently unwind the Egyptian. Vondrousova has acknowledged and accepted her new burden of being a major champion. But she is also keenly aware of the advantages.

"I feel like I never tell myself you should win this [match] because I feel like it's very tough matches against everyone here," Vondrousova said. "It's more like I know I can stay calm in the important situation and just stay focused on every point and hold my nerves. That's what I was doing through the whole Wimbledon. I feel like that's the most important thing for me to do."

Vondrousova wasn't pining for the spotlight before her major breakthrough and she's not pining for it now. The affable Czech has always preferred to fly under the radar.

"I know if you are a Grand Slam champion, the expectations are very high," Vondrousova said, "but for me, it's important to stay in my small circle and just work on things. Get through some matches with nerves and everything and just get used to the pressure. So that's what I'm working on now."