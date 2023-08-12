Elina Svitolina and Caroline Wozniacki, two moms on the comeback trail this year, will square off in an eye-catching opener at the next WTA 1000 event, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The stage is set for the second straight WTA 1000 hardcourt event of the summer, as the main draw for the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Ohio was made and released on Friday evening. Main-draw play begins on Monday, August 14.

An enticing first-round clash was set when Caroline Wozniacki and Elina Svitolina, both making comebacks in 2023 after maternity leave, were drawn against each other in the opening round.

The Top 8 seeds all have first-round byes in the 56-player draw. The full draw can be found here.

Main draw at Cincinnati (WTA 1000), where Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, and Elena Rybakina are the top seeds.



World No.1 Iga Swiatek tops the draw, and she could possibly have a quick rematch with Danielle Collins in the second round, if Collins can get past Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round. Swiatek just scored a tough three-set win over Collins in the Montreal quarterfinals on Friday night.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams is in the same section, where she will meet No.16 seed Veronika Kudermetova in the first round.

Also in the first quarter is defending champion Caroline Garcia. No.6 Garcia's title defense will start against either 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens or Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round, and she could meet No.10 Marketa Vondrousova, the Wimbledon champion, in the third round.

No.4 seed Elena Rybakina heads up the second quarter, where she will face either Jelena Ostapenko or Karolina Pliskova in the second round. Rybakina could potentially meet No.13 seed Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16.

Also in this quarter are No.7 seed Coco Gauff and No.9 seed Petra Kvitova, who would face off in the Round of 16 if seedings hold. Last year's runner-up Kvitova might face Montreal quarterfinalist Liudmila Samsonova in the second round, if they each win their opening matches.

The third quarter is led by No.3 seed Jessica Pegula, who just made her third straight Omnium Banque Nationale semifinal on Friday. No.8 Maria Sakkari, No.12 Beatriz Haddad Maia and No.15 Madison Keys are among the potential opponents for the top-ranked American en route to another semifinal.

3 years, 8 Months, 2 kids later! We are back baby!! Feels good to get the W today! 💪🏻

📸@jimmie48tennis pic.twitter.com/xza63fD9KH — Caroline Wozniacki (@CaroWozniacki) August 8, 2023

The fourth quarter is anchored by No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who will play Magda Linette or a qualifier in the second round. No.5 seed Ons Jabeur and No.11 seed Barbora Krejcikova are in the bottom quarter as well, along with Jennifer Brady, who is on the comeback trail after injuries.

This bottom quarter also contains the first-round clash between new moms Wozniacki and Svitolina, as they continue their returns to the Hologic WTA Tour. Svitolina holds a 4-1 lead in their head-to-head, with all of their matches having taken place between 2016 and 2018.

Svitolina, who came back to action in April after a year away, has already re-entered the Top 30 after winning the Strasbourg title, reaching the Roland Garros quarterfinals and making the Wimbledon semifinals.

Former World No.1 Wozniacki ended her three-and-a-half-year hiatus just last week, when she made her return in Montreal. Wozniacki won her comeback opener against Kimberly Birrell before losing her second-round match to Vondrousova.

The winner of the Wozniacki-Svitolina match will meet either No.14 seed Daria Kasatkina or Peyton Stearns in the second round, with Sabalenka possibly looming in the Round of 16.