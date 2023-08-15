Six Hologic WTA Tour stars were joined by several of their ATP Tour counterparts in a glitzy, glammed up spread in the fashion magazine.

Ahead of the year's final Grand Slam tournament at the US Open, American tennis players have taken center stage in Vanity Fair.

Hologic WTA Tour stars Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Claire Liu, Alycia Parks, Jessica Pegula and Shelby Rogers were joined by several of their ATP Tour counterparts, including Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton, in a glitzy, glammed up spread in the U.S. fashion magazine entitled "American Tennis Has Never Been Hotter."

With high-end flair, the players are styled in designers including Jimmy Choo, Paco Rabanne and Ferragamo among others, and accessorized with pieces from brands like Tiffany & Co., Cartier and Dior.

Accompanying the photoshoot, writer Caitlin Thompson explores each player's origins in a brief paragraph, hailing them as "the most exciting, talented, and varied we’ve seen in decades—men and women alike" as a result of their diverse origins and eclectic range of off-court interests.

"This new crop’s swagger makes them stand out: their feeling that American tennis history is just that—history—and their determination to write themselves into it," she adds. "They’re alchemists, blending the best of what has come before and sloughing off weighty expectations that have burdened past generations.

"They’re activists, leading the conversations around equality, inclusivity, and mental health that push the game to be better. And they’re inventors, making the game their own."

The spread can be found on Vanity Fair's website, as well as in the September print issue. The group was styled by Nicole Chapoteau and photographed by Dana Scruggs earlier this spring at Roland Garros.