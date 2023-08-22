The 23-time Grand Slam champion and her husband Alexis Ohanian announced the birth of Adira River Ohanian on social media on Tuesday.

Serena Williams is now a mother of two. The 23-time Grand Slam-winning legend has given birth to her second child, Adira River Ohanian.

Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, posted on social media about the occasion on Tuesday: "A happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. ... You're the GMOAT."

Welcome, Adira River Ohanian.



I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical… pic.twitter.com/AUwvt8JprI — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

Williams herself debuted a video of Adira with the full family on her TikTok account later on Tuesday:

My wife made a fun little video: https://t.co/006n5kemNp — Alexis Ohanian 🧠 (@alexisohanian) August 22, 2023

Williams announced her pregnancy in May ahead of her attendance at the Met Gala with husband Ohanian.

Adira's birth makes Williams's eldest daughter Olympia a big sister. Olympia will turn six years old during the upcoming US Open.

Williams, 41, will mark her first full year of retirement soon, having last played at last year's US Open. Along with her 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams spent 319 weeks ranked World No.1 and won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside her sister Venus.

