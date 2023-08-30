In the first round of the 2023 US Open, Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen toppled two-time champion Venus Williams 6-1, 6-1 in Tuesday's night match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Former World No.1 Williams was playing the US Open main draw for the 24th time in her storied career. The American won back-to-back singles titles at her home Grand Slam event in 2000 and 2001, to go along with her five Wimbledon singles titles.
Under the Ashe lights on Tuesday evening, Williams contested the 100th US Open match of her career. It was also her 356th career Grand Slam match; only her sister Serena Williams has played more (423) in the Open Era (since 1968).