Ons Jabeur, Victoria Azarenka, Eugenie Bouchard. They're all in the draw at the Guadalajara Open AKRON, the penultimate WTA 1000 tournament of the season.

Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari top the draw at the Guadlaajara Open AKRON, which begins on Sunday, Sept. 17. The 56-player field is the penultimate WTA-1000 event of the season and features nine of the Hologic WTA Tour's Top 20.

The draw also features wild cards to Eugenie Bouchard and Ajla Tomljanovic.

Main draw in Guadalajara (WTA 1000), where Ons Jabeur and Maria Sakkari are the top seeds. pic.twitter.com/Jnnll8G8KN — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) September 16, 2023

The top eight seeds receive a first-round bye. For the full draw, click here.

No.7 Jabeur is the No.1 seed, anchoring the top quarter of the draw alongside No.8 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova. The top quarter features one of the toughest first-round draws of the tournament, with No.9 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia to face Danielle Collins.

Also floating in this section is 2022 NCAA champion Peyton Stearns, who made her first Slam fourth-round earlier this month at the US Open. The 21-year-old American will face Caroline Dolehide in the first round.

Guadalajara 411: Dates, prize money, and everything you need to know

The second quarter is held down by No.4 seed and US Open semifinalist Madison Keys and No.6 seed Jelena Ostpaenko.

Two standouts from the Cymbiotika San Diego Open are unseeded and dangerous in this quarter. Sofia Kenin, who advanced to the San Diego final, and Emma Navarro, who earned her first Top 10 win over Maria Sakkari to make the semifinals. Both open against qualifiers.

The third quarter features No.3 seed Caroline Garcia and No.7 seed Veronika Kudermetova. This quarter features one major champion, Victoria Azarenka, and two major finalists, in Karolina Pliskova and Bouchard.

The final quarter is anchored by No.2 seed and last year's runner-up Maria Sakkari and No.5 seed Belinda Bencic. Two notable first-round matches here: Tomljanovic faces Taylor Townsend, and No.14 seed Mayar Sherif takes on Camila Giorgi.