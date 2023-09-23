Ana Bogdan took home her third career WTA 125 title, defeating top seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to win the Parma Ladies Open. Dalila Jakupovic and Irina Khromacheva won the doubles title.

No.2 seed Ana Bogdan defeated No.1 seed Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-1 to capture the WTA 125 Parma Ladies Open title in Parma, Italy on Saturday.

Bogdan of Romania took 1 hour and 53 minutes to best Slovakia's Schmiedlova and win her second WTA 125 title of the season, and the third of her career. In July, Bogdan successfully defended her WTA 125 Iasi title on home soil.

On a gusty day with spots of rain, World No.71 Bogdan amassed 18 break points against 58th-ranked Schmiedlova, converting six of them to prevail in the clay-court final. With the trophy, Bogdan surpasses her semifinal finish at last year's WTA 250 event in Parma.

"Last year when I lost [in the semifinals], I said, ‘I really want to come back here in this beautiful place, in this beautiful club, and I want to win this tournament,’" Bogdan said after the final. "It’s such a nice atmosphere, it’s such a nice club. And I love playing in Italy, I love being in Italy, and this time I made it, and I’m really happy."

Photo by Daniele Combi/MEF Tennis Events

The victory is only Bogdan's second win in five career meetings with Schmiedlova, but the Romanian has won their last two encounters -- both times in Parma. Bogdan got her first victory over Schmiedlova in the second round of last year's edition.

"I didn’t remember that," Bogdan said with a laugh, when reminded of her previous Parma win over Schmiedlova. "She’s a really tough player, and she has a solid game and she’s really consistent. But today I felt like, ‘I want to do it,’ and I think I put my heart out there for every point."

On Saturday, Bogdan was up a break on two separate occasions early in the first set, but Schmiedlova battled back to 5-5. However, Bogdan went ahead by a break for a third time after blasting a backhand winner to lead 6-5.

Serving for the opening set for a second time, Bogdan held on to take the one-set lead after 75 minutes. Bogdan eased home from there, reeling off the last six games of the final and completing the match with another backhand winner.

Photo by Daniele Combi/MEF Tennis Events

In Saturday's doubles final, No.3 seeds Dalila Jakupovic and Irina Khromacheva beat No.1 seeds Anna Bondar and Kimberley Zimmermann 6-2, 6-3 to clinch the Parma doubles title.

Jakupovic and Khromacheva were never broken in the 71-minute final, saving all three break points they faced.

The victory gives Jakupovic her fourth career WTA 125 doubles title, and her second of the year. She also won WTA 125 Iasi alongside Veronika Erjavec in July.

It is the third WTA 125 doubles title of Khromacheva's career, and her second of the year as well. She won WTA 125 Bastad in July paired with Panna Udvardy.