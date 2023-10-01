Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina notched the first upset of Day 2 at the China Open, defeating No.8 seed Marketa Vondrousova in the first round.

BEIJING -- No.28 Anhelina Kalinina earned her first Top 10 win of the season after defeating No.8 Marketa Vondrousova 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the first round of the China Open.

A finalist in Rome earlier this year, Kalinina will face Australia's Daria Saville in the second round.

The loss is a minor setback for Vondrousova's WTA Finals qualifying campaign. The Czech entered the tournament at No.6 on the Race to the WTA Finals with 3,661 points, with a chance to seal her spot in Cancun this week. Looking to chase her down this week are Ningbo champion Ons Jabeur and Guadalajara champion Maria Sakkari, who sit at No.8 and No.9 in the Race, respectively.

Kalinina and Vondrousova split their two previous meetings, but Sunday's showdown was their first at the tour level. Vondrousova dominated the first set and came within a point of holding a break lead in the second set. But in a pivotal pair of games, Vondrousova failed to convert one of three break points and was then broken at love three games later.

With a viable comeback now in the cards, Kalinina took control of the match. After breaking for a 4-3 lead in the second set, Kalinina lost just two games for the remainder of the match.

