Ons Jabeur won the battle of recent champions, defeating Osaka winner Ashlyn Krueger to open her China Open campaign.

BEIJING -- Ons Jabeur continued her winning ways at the China Open, defeating 19-year-old Osaka champion Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-4 in the first round.

The World No.7 endured a quick two-day turnaround from her title run in Ningbo last week to extend her win streak to six matches.

"Yeah, was a great match for me," Jabeur said. "I think I played the next generation. She's a really good player. I think she's going to be one of the top players in the future."

Jabeur kept a tidy stat sheet to notch the victory, hitting 19 winners to 17 unforced errors. Krueger's struck 18 winners but misfired on 34 unforced errors.

"I think the courts are a bit faster here," Jabeur said when asked to compare the conditions to Ningbo. "The conditions, weather-wise, I think it's better here. It was too humid in Ningbo. I think it's an advantage to me.

"I was trying to adapt a little bit to the balls and the courts. I think with good hands, that's a little bit of an advantage that I can have."

Jabeur will face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk in the second round.

