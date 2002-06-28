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Marta
Kostyuk

UKR
24 yrs
5' 9" (1.75m)
Current Singles Rank
11
Singles Titles
2
Won / Lost
29 / 7
Prize Money
$3,588,507

Stories

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Biography

  • Currently coached by Sandra Zaniewska. Previously coached by Andrea Volpini. Consistently works with her mother Talina (a former professional)
  • Currently trains in both Monaco and Kiev
  • Father is Oleg; has two sisters, Zoryana and Mariya. Began playing tennis at age five
  • One of first coaches was her uncle Taras Beyko, a respected player for the USSR and Ukraine in the late 1980s and early 1990s
  • Currently managed by IMG
  • Favorite shot is her serve

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

11

Height

5' 9" (1.75m)

Birthday

Jun 28, 2002 June 28, 2002

Birthplace

Kyiv, Ukraine
passport photo
Sandra Zaniewska

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (3): 2026 - Madrid, Rouen
2023 - Austin

Finalist (3): 2026 - Brisbane 2024 - San Diego, Stuttgart

DOUBLES
Winner (2): 2023 - Birmingham (w/Krejcikova)
2022 - Portoroz (w/Martincova)

Finalist (1): 2021 - Tenerife (w/L.Kichenok)

WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2022 - Limoges (w/Kalashnikova)

Career in Review

Best results in 2025 were three QF finishes all at WTA 1000 events: Doha (l. eventual champion Anisimova), Madrid (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and Montreal. Made 4r at a Grand Slam for the second time in her career (after QF at 2024 Australian Open) at US Open (l. Muchova)

Reached two WTA 500 finals in 2024 at San Diego and Stuttgart finishing runner-up at both. Also made first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Australian Open and first WTA 1000 semifinal at Indian Wells

Earned five Top 10 wins in 2024, entered the year with only three in career and made Top 20 debut on May 6, 2024 finishing the year at No.18

In 2023, won maiden singles title at Austin (d. Gracheva) and doubles title at Birmingham (w/Krejcikova)

Reached QF at two WTA 500 events; Adelaide 1 (l. Jabeur) and Washington (l. Samsonova). Achieved a peak singles ranking of No. 32 on August 7, 2023 and No. 27 in doubles on May 8, 2023

Best result of 2022 was SF showing at Granby (l. Saville). Also made 3r at Australian Open and Eastbourne

Highlights in second half of 2021 were QF at Chicago (l. Gracheva) and SF at Cluj-Napoca (l. Halep); broke into Top 50 on November 1, 2021, after Cluj-Napoca

On clay, enjoyed career-best R16 run at Roland Garros (l. Swiatek) and advanced to SF at Istanbul (l. eventual champion Cirstea)

Opened 2021 by reaching first career WTA SF, at Abu Dhabi (l. V.Kudermetova)

Broke into Top 100 at No.97 on November 2, 2020, after reaching back-to-back finals on ITF Circuit in US

Made 3r at 2020 US Open (l. eventual champion Osaka in 3s)

In February 2020, picked up third ITF singles title of career, at a $60k event in Cairo

Season highlight in 2019 was reaching first WTA QF, at Strasbourg (l. Garcia)

Made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2018 Australian Open and reached 3r, having received a WC into the qualifying event by virtue of winning the junior title there in 2017 (d. Masarova in F). Was first player born in 2002 to play in a Grand Slam main draw. Was also youngest player to reach the 3r at a major since 1997 US Open when Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (15 years, 182 days) reached this stage

Scored two Top 50 wins in 2018, over No.27 Peng (Australian Open), No.26 Gavrilova (Fed Cup)

Won first ITF Circuit title of career at $25k ITF/Dunakeszi-HUN in 2017 (d. Pera in F)

Played first WTA qualifying at 2017 Mallorca (l. Kalinskaya in 1r)

Made Fed Cup debut for Ukraine in 2018

Won 2017 Australian Open girls' singles title (d. Masarova in F) and ITF Junior Masters event in Chengdu, China in October 2017; rose as high as No.3 in junior rankings in June 2017

Played first professional event at $10k ITF/Kharkhiv-UKR in August 2016 (fell in 1r)

Latest Matches

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highlights
Iga_Swiatek_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_7-DSC_9688

Swiatek takes out Kostyuk in Toronto with fourth-round comeback

04:40
1w ago
Match Reaction

Shnaider, Swiatek reach milestones ahead of Toronto quarterfinal

3m read
1w ago
Iga_Swiatek_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_7-DSC_9688
Match Reaction

Anisimova, Pegula, Kostyuk rise to the occasion in rainy Toronto

3m read
1w ago
Amanda_Anisimova_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_6765A
Social Buzz

Around Toronto's grounds: Swiatek's newest book, Kostyuk's super strength & McCoco

3m read
1w ago
Iga Swiatek, Day 5 National Bank Open
highlights

Kostyuk drops four games to score first win over Keys

1w ago
Marta_Kostyuk_-_National_Bank_Open_2026_-_Day_5-DSC_4565A
05:00
Register to view press conference

Kostyuk embracing 'new territory' after career-best season

1w ago
Kostyuk embracing 'new territory' after career-best season
06:19
Player Feature

Around Toronto's grounds: Kostyuk's fan moment & embracing uncharted territory

3m read
1w ago
Marta Kostyuk, Toronto 2026