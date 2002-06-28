Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (3): 2026 - Madrid, Rouen

2023 - Austin



Finalist (3): 2026 - Brisbane 2024 - San Diego, Stuttgart



DOUBLES

Winner (2): 2023 - Birmingham (w/Krejcikova)

2022 - Portoroz (w/Martincova)



Finalist (1): 2021 - Tenerife (w/L.Kichenok)



WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2022 - Limoges (w/Kalashnikova)





Career in Review

Best results in 2025 were three QF finishes all at WTA 1000 events: Doha (l. eventual champion Anisimova), Madrid (l. eventual champion Sabalenka) and Montreal. Made 4r at a Grand Slam for the second time in her career (after QF at 2024 Australian Open) at US Open (l. Muchova)



Reached two WTA 500 finals in 2024 at San Diego and Stuttgart finishing runner-up at both. Also made first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Australian Open and first WTA 1000 semifinal at Indian Wells



Earned five Top 10 wins in 2024, entered the year with only three in career and made Top 20 debut on May 6, 2024 finishing the year at No.18



In 2023, won maiden singles title at Austin (d. Gracheva) and doubles title at Birmingham (w/Krejcikova)



Reached QF at two WTA 500 events; Adelaide 1 (l. Jabeur) and Washington (l. Samsonova). Achieved a peak singles ranking of No. 32 on August 7, 2023 and No. 27 in doubles on May 8, 2023



Best result of 2022 was SF showing at Granby (l. Saville). Also made 3r at Australian Open and Eastbourne



Highlights in second half of 2021 were QF at Chicago (l. Gracheva) and SF at Cluj-Napoca (l. Halep); broke into Top 50 on November 1, 2021, after Cluj-Napoca



On clay, enjoyed career-best R16 run at Roland Garros (l. Swiatek) and advanced to SF at Istanbul (l. eventual champion Cirstea)



Opened 2021 by reaching first career WTA SF, at Abu Dhabi (l. V.Kudermetova)



Broke into Top 100 at No.97 on November 2, 2020, after reaching back-to-back finals on ITF Circuit in US



Made 3r at 2020 US Open (l. eventual champion Osaka in 3s)



In February 2020, picked up third ITF singles title of career, at a $60k event in Cairo



Season highlight in 2019 was reaching first WTA QF, at Strasbourg (l. Garcia)



Made Grand Slam main draw debut at 2018 Australian Open and reached 3r, having received a WC into the qualifying event by virtue of winning the junior title there in 2017 (d. Masarova in F). Was first player born in 2002 to play in a Grand Slam main draw. Was also youngest player to reach the 3r at a major since 1997 US Open when Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (15 years, 182 days) reached this stage



Scored two Top 50 wins in 2018, over No.27 Peng (Australian Open), No.26 Gavrilova (Fed Cup)



Won first ITF Circuit title of career at $25k ITF/Dunakeszi-HUN in 2017 (d. Pera in F)



Played first WTA qualifying at 2017 Mallorca (l. Kalinskaya in 1r)



Made Fed Cup debut for Ukraine in 2018



Won 2017 Australian Open girls' singles title (d. Masarova in F) and ITF Junior Masters event in Chengdu, China in October 2017; rose as high as No.3 in junior rankings in June 2017



Played first professional event at $10k ITF/Kharkhiv-UKR in August 2016 (fell in 1r)