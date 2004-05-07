ashlyn krueger

Career Highlights

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2023 - Osaka

Finalist (1): 2025 - Abu Dhabi



DOUBLES

Winner (1): 2024 - Charleston (w/Stephens)





WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS

SINGLES

Winner (1): 2026 - Ilkley

2023 - Gaiba



DOUBLES

Finalist (1): 2022 - Tampico (w/Mandlik)



Career in Review

Top result of 2025 was R-Up at WTA 500 Abu Dhabi (l. Bencic in final); also made Australian swing QFs at Brisbane and Adelaide, and hit new career-high ranking of No.29 on July 14



In 2024, made main draw at all four majors for the first time, posting her best career Slam result at US Open with 3r (l. Samsonova); also claimed first career doubles title at WTA 500 Charleston (w/Stephens)



In 2023, captured first career singles title in Osaka; did not drop a set en route to the title, defeating World No.35 and top seed Zhu Lin in the final. As a result of the title run, made Top 100 debut (September 18, 2023)



Highlights of 2022 season were playing main draw at Indian Wells, Miami, San Jose and US Open; on ITF Circuit, won title at W60 Evansville, IN, USA and reached final at W25 Sarasota, FL, USA



Fell 1r on Tour-level debut at 2021 US Open (as WC, l. Schmiedlova in 3s); also received WC to Indian Wells (l. 1r to Martincova)



Made 2r as wild card in doubles at 2021 US Open (w/Montgomery, l. Fernandez/Routliffe); she earned wild cards into the singles and doubles draws at 2021 US Open after sweeping the USTA 18s National Championships



At her professional debut in 2019, came through qualifying to reach SF at ITF/W15 event in Carson, CA, USA



As a junior, won 2020 Orange Bowl tournament as a wild card; also won junior doubles title at 2021 US Open (w/Montgomery)

