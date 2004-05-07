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Krueger-Torso_329409 WTA Tennis Inactive

Ashlyn
Krueger

USA
22 yrs
6'1'' (1.85m)
Current Singles Rank
56
Singles Titles
0
Won / Lost
28 / 16
Prize Money
$906,758

Stories

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Biography

  • Coached by Beau Treyz
  • Resides in Dallas, Texas
  • Favorite players growing up were Kim Clijsters and Maria Sharapova
  • Off the court, loves fashion, listening to music, skincare, spending time with friends and family, matcha, and exploring new cities

Plays

Right-Handed

Career High

29

Height

6'1'' (1.85m)

Birthday

May 7, 2004 May 7, 2004

Birthplace

Springfield, MO

Career Highlights

SINGLES
Winner (1): 2023 - Osaka
Finalist (1): 2025 - Abu Dhabi

DOUBLES
Winner (1): 2024 - Charleston (w/Stephens)


WTA 125 TITLES AND FINALS
SINGLES
Winner (1): 2026 - Ilkley
2023 - Gaiba

DOUBLES
Finalist (1): 2022 - Tampico (w/Mandlik)

Career in Review

Top result of 2025 was R-Up at WTA 500 Abu Dhabi (l. Bencic in final); also made Australian swing QFs at Brisbane and Adelaide, and hit new career-high ranking of No.29 on July 14

In 2024, made main draw at all four majors for the first time, posting her best career Slam result at US Open with 3r (l. Samsonova); also claimed first career doubles title at WTA 500 Charleston (w/Stephens)

In 2023, captured first career singles title in Osaka; did not drop a set en route to the title, defeating World No.35 and top seed Zhu Lin in the final. As a result of the title run, made Top 100 debut (September 18, 2023)

Highlights of 2022 season were playing main draw at Indian Wells, Miami, San Jose and US Open; on ITF Circuit, won title at W60 Evansville, IN, USA and reached final at W25 Sarasota, FL, USA

Fell 1r on Tour-level debut at 2021 US Open (as WC, l. Schmiedlova in 3s); also received WC to Indian Wells (l. 1r to Martincova)

Made 2r as wild card in doubles at 2021 US Open (w/Montgomery, l. Fernandez/Routliffe); she earned wild cards into the singles and doubles draws at 2021 US Open after sweeping the USTA 18s National Championships

At her professional debut in 2019, came through qualifying to reach SF at ITF/W15 event in Carson, CA, USA

As a junior, won 2020 Orange Bowl tournament as a wild card; also won junior doubles title at 2021 US Open (w/Montgomery)

Latest Matches

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Player updates

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highlights
Lois Boisson, Cincinnati 2026

Boisson routs Krueger in Cincinnati for second tour-level win of 2026

03:41
2d ago
Match Reaction

Osaka reaches first Washington quarterfinal as Krueger retires with right ankle injury

1m read
2w ago
Naomi Osaka, Washington 2026
highlights

Krueger wins final six games to overcome Boulter in DC opener

2w ago
Ashlyn Krueger, Washington 2026
04:21
analysis

Best moments from the first week at Wimbledon: Osaka's statement win, Serena's return

5m read
1mo ago
naomi osaka wimbledon 2026
Player Feature

After taking back control, Ashlyn Krueger is on a 11-match winning streak

3m read
1mo ago
Ashlyn Krueger, Wimbledon 2026
Match Reaction

Andreescu cruises, Pliskova rallies to advance at Roland-Garros qualifying

2m read
2mo ago
Bianca Andreescu, Paris 2026
highlights

Kenin beats Krueger to set up second-round clash with Zheng in Madrid

3mo ago
Sofia Kenin, Madrid 2026
02:57