ST PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA announced Friday that Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur and Roland Garros runner-up Karolina Muchova have become the final three singles qualifiers for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, setting the star-studded field for the season-ending tournament in Cancun, Mexico.

The Czech Republic’s Vondrousova and Muchova will be making their debuts at the WTA Finals while Jabeur has qualified for the second consecutive year, with the trio joining WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula in the singles draw.

Steve Simon, WTA Chairman and CEO said, “The GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun promises to be another outstanding showpiece of women’s professional tennis and we are delighted to bring the event back to Mexico after such an exciting edition was held there in 2021. My congratulations to everyone who has qualified, and I along with the WTA’s global fanbase can’t wait to see how the action unfolds in Cancun.”

Vondrousova is set to make her WTA Finals debut this season following her best year on the Hologic WTA Tour, which was highlighted by the 24-year-old winning Wimbledon, her first Grand Slam title. Vondrousova subsequently entered the Top 10 for the first time in her career. In addition she reached the semifinals at the WTA 250 Upper Austria Ladies Linz and four additional quarterfinals, at the US Open, WTA 1000 Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati) and at WTA 500 events at the Adelaide International and the bett1open presented by ecotrans Group (Berlin).

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first Arab woman to qualify for the WTA Finals in 2022, and will return to the event in this season. Jabeur has won two titles, at the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open and most recently at the WTA 250 Ningbo Open, in addition to reaching her third Grand Slam final at Wimbledon defeating three Top 10 players en route to the title match. Jabeur also made the semifinals at WTA 500 tournaments at the Adelaide International and Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and further boosted her qualification hopes with quarterfinal runs at Roland Garros and the WTA 1000 Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Like countrywoman Vondrousova, Muchova is also celebrating her first WTA Finals qualification, with both ensuring the Czech Republic has been represented in singles at the WTA Finals for the 11th time from the past 12 editions. Muchova has reached two finals this year, at the WTA 1000 Western & Southern Open (Cincinnati) and her first Grand Slam final, at Roland Garros, while also enjoyed more success at the majors by making the semifinals at the US Open. She also posted quarterfinal runs at WTA 1000 events at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship and BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) and the WTA 250 ASB Classic (Auckland). She made her Top 10 debut in August.

The GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun features the Top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the Race to the WTA Finals, competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion winning the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.

