The doubles team of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva secured the last remaining spot at the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun by taking the title at the WTA 250 Jiangxi Open.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA – The WTA announced today the doubles team of Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva have qualified for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun, securing the eighth and final place to set the field for the prestigious season-ending tournament.



Both Siegemund and Zvonareva will be making their debut appearance in doubles at the WTA Finals, and will join the teams of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens, Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Demi Schuurs and Desirae Krawczyk, Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara, Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe, and Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez in the doubles draw. Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend will serve as the alternate team in Cancun, Mexico.

Siegemund and Zvonareva, who first played together in 2020, secured their qualification earlier today by winning their third title of the season at the WTA 250 Jiangxi Open in Nanchang. It was their second title of the Asian swing after triumphing at the WTA 250 Ningbo Open, and third title in the last three months having won the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open (Washington DC) in August.



The team further boosted their qualification hopes by reaching the US Open final, the semifinals of the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open and the quarterfinals of Wimbledon.

Zvonareva, who gave birth to her daughter Evelina in 2016, is bidding to be the first mother to triumph at the WTA Finals since Cara Black in 2014, while Siegemund would be the first-ever German WTA Finals champion in doubles.



While this is her first doubles appearance, Zvonareva is no stranger to the WTA Finals having previously qualified in singles five times, firstly in 2004 and then from 2008 to 2011.



Earlier this month the singles field for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun was confirmed, with WTA World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova and Karolina Muchova contesting the year-end championships. Maria Sakkari and Barbora Krejcikova will serve as the first and second alternates.



The GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun features the top 8 singles players and doubles teams on the Race to the WTA Finals, competing in a round-robin format with the singles champion lifting the WTA Finals Billie Jean King Trophy and the doubles champions earning the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova Trophy.



