The International Tennis Federation has named Aryna Sabalenka as the 2023 ITF World Champion in women's singles.

World No.1 Storm Hunter and her partner Elise Mertens were named ITF World Champions in women's doubles.

Sabalenka enjoyed her Grand Slam breakthrough in 2023. In addition to winning her maiden major at the Australian Open in January, the 25-year-old went on to become the only player on the Hologic WTA Tour to make the semifinals or better at all four Slams this season.

After besting Elena Rybakina to win in Melbourne, Sabalenka also made her first French Open semifinal, second consecutive Wimbledon semifinal, and first US Open final. She finished the year with a 23-3 record at the Slams.

On the strength of her Grand Slam performances, Sabalenka rose to World No.1 for the first time in her career after the US Open. She finished the season with her best season-ending ranking at No.2.