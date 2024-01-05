ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The WTA today on Wednesday announced the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden has been voted as the 2023 WTA 125 Tournament of the Year for the second consecutive season.

The event won the inaugural award in 2022 and once again has been voted by WTA players as the standout tournament on the WTA 125 calendar.

The WTA athlete body selected the Nordea Open as the winner on the merits of its excellence of staff and organization, passionate fans and wider dedication to the sport and its players.

The 2023 event marked the fourth edition of the tournament, which crowned Olga Danilovic as the singles champion and Irina Khromacheva and Panna Udvardy as the doubles winners. Last season, the Nordea Open was one of 31 WTA 125 tournaments staged, and it will be held again in 2024 during the week of July 8.

The Nordea Open joins the WTA 1000 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells), WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open and the WTA 250 Transylvania Open (Cluj-Napoca) as fellow 2023 Tournament Award winners.

